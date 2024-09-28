Father, four daughters found dead in Delhi flat

New Delhi, Sep 28 : In a shocking case, five members of a family– a man and his four daughters — were found dead in their flat in the Vasant Kunj area of Delhi, said police on Saturday, adding that preliminary probe revealed that they died by suicide.

The incident took place in Rangpuri village. The tragedy came to light on Friday after neighbours alerted the police as a foul smell was emanating from the flat. The neighbours told police the family had not seen for some days. According to the officials, information was received regarding something suspicious that may have happened at the flat. Upon arrival, police had to break open the door of the flat.

The man’s body was found on a bed in one room and the bodies of the foul girls were found in another room. The man was identified as Hiralal and the four girls were his daughters — Neetu (18), Nishi (15), Neeru (10) and Nidhi (8). Their mother had passed away some time ago. Hiralal worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Vasant Kunj, for the past 28 years.

He earned Rs 25,000 per month. However, since January he had not attended to his duties there. His daughters, Neeru and the youngest, Nidhi, were differently abled. He had taken the flat on rent. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Meena said that Vasant Kunj South Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and a further inquiry has been initiated into the case. The crime team, senior FSL teams and senior doctors of the Forensic Department from Safdarjung Hospital were called to inspect the spot and the dead bodies.

No injury marks were found on the dead bodies, however, three packets of Celphos poison, five glasses and a spoon containing suspicious liquid were found inside the house. Proceedings U/s 194 BNSS have been initiated, a medical board has been constituted for post-mortem of the dead bodies and further investigation is underway from all angles, said the officials. Meanwhile, Mohan Sharma, the brother of the deceased and Gudiya Sharma, his sister-in-law, reached the spot.

They stated that the deceased stopped taking interest in family affairs after the death of his wife and was always occupied with the treatment of his daughters in one hospital or the other. The daughters hardly came out of their room. The deceased and his family were last seen on September 24 by the neighbours. Although the police have not yet found the suicide note, the disability of his daughters is believed to be the reason for the man taking the drastic step.