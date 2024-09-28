Gujarat-Chhattisgarh Food Festival 2024 Celebrated Under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Campaign

Chief Guest Dr. Lavina Sinha Praises the Initiative for Strengthening National Unity Through Culinary and Cultural Experiences

Vibrant Performances and Delectable Dishes Showcase the Rich Heritage of Both States at IHM Ahmedabad

By Rafat Quadri

Gandhinagar, Sep 28: The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Ahmedabad successfully hosted the Gujarat-Chhattisgarh Food Festival 2024, aligned with the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Campaign” of the Government of India.

The event, organized on Friday, in collaboration with India Tourism Mumbai and IHM Raipur, took place on World Tourism Day, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of both states.

Sanjit Maji, Head of Department welcomed the guests as he introduced the IHMA and said “Established in 1972, IHM Ahmedabad, the only Central IHM in Gujarat, is a pioneer in hospitality education. The institute is renowned for its rigorous admission process, commencing in December through a national-level entrance exam conducted by NCHMCT Noida for a three-year degree program awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. With nearly 100% placement, IHM Ahmedabad prepares its students to handle prestigious global portfolios while fostering talent through both in-class and extracurricular activities, including entrepreneurial initiatives and food festivals”.

Dr. Lavina Sinha, IPS, DSP of Cyber Crime with Gujarat Police, graced the event as the Chief Guest, accompanied by dignitaries from various sectors, including state government officials, academia, hoteliers, alumni, entrepreneurs, and media personnel, alongside students from both IHM Ahmedabad and Raipur.

Dr. Lavina, praised the Central Government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, stating, “This remarkable initiative fosters cultural exchange and celebrates diversity, enriching the experiences of both students and teachers. By learning about each other’s food and traditions, we extend hospitality and deepen our understanding. Staying in different states, enjoying their cuisine, and experiencing warm hospitality creates lasting memories. I wish the students a bright future, I am confident that some from IHMA will excel globally in the hospitality sector, which demands dedication and hard work for success.”

She also addressed the rise in online scams related to travel and hotel bookings, urging the public to stay vigilant. “With the growth of online services, complaints about fake bookings and offers are increasing. In the event of cybercrime, report immediately by calling the helpline at 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.”

The festival featured vibrant cultural dance performances, highlighting a sumptuous array of dishes from Chhattisgarh such as Yaya Sharbat, Aamat, Boir Guda, Fara, Chirpoti Chutney (Ants Chutney), Mahuva Pulao, Kulthi Dal, Angakar Roti, Parsa Pan, Page, Karil, and Makhana Barfi prepared by Team IHM Raipur. Meanwhile, Team IHM Ahmedabad showcased traditional Gujarati delights including Khaman, Patra, Khichdi, Kadhi, Thepla, Bhakri, Sev Tameta, Lasnaiya Bataki, Sambharo, Chaas, and Basundi.

Chef Chandan Kumar led a team of 15 students from IHMA, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to IHMA, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative. This Government of India program fosters cultural exchange between states.

In a conversation with BILKULONLINE, Chef Chandan shared, “Experiencing Gujarat’s cuisine, exchanging ideas, and visiting Ahmedabad’s landmarks brings immense value to the spirit of diversity and cultural appreciation for both states. We are truly honored to visit the land of Mahatma Gandhi.”

The visit also featured a vibrant cultural program, where students from both states performed traditional dances, celebrating the rich heritage of each region.

This unique food festival aims to enhance interaction and foster mutual understanding between the people of Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, promoting cultural exchange in language, traditions, music, tourism, cuisine, sports, and the sharing of best practices.

