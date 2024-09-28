Ways of Seeing: CEPT University’s Photographic Journey Unveiled by Amit Pasricha

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 28: The “Ways of Seeing” exhibition, a captivating showcase of photographic works by CEPT University’s faculty, students, and alumni, was inaugurated on September 27 by the acclaimed photographer Amit Pasricha.

Curated by Dinesh Mehta, Samir Pathak, and Harsh Bhavsar, the exhibition delves into the evolution of photography at CEPT, tracing its journey from the 1960s to its integral role in visual pedagogy on Friday.

In a pre-inauguration talk, Pasricha engaged CEPT students with a presentation titled “People at Home,” enhancing the atmosphere of creativity and inspiration that permeated the event. The exhibition opens to the public from September 28 to November 8, 2024, providing a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of photography and design education.

Since its founding in 1962, CEPT University has established a rich tradition of utilizing photography as a visual language to better understand the built environment. The exhibition captures this legacy, featuring pioneering works that highlight the creative use of photography for documentation and interpretation. Notably, the early efforts of students and faculty in establishing a makeshift black-and-white darkroom in a repurposed restroom are emblematic of CEPT’s innovative spirit.

By 1968, photography’s evolution at CEPT gained momentum with the establishment of a dedicated darkroom and the introduction of photography as an elective course. This formal integration allowed photography to flourish as a vital medium for visual expression, enabling students to document Indian villages, towns, and materials, thus enriching the school’s visual narrative.

“Ways of Seeing” serves as a comprehensive overview of the photographic imagery produced over decades at CEPT, showcasing the works of celebrated photographers and teachers who have shaped the institution’s photographic legacy. This interactive exhibition invites students to contribute their own photographic works, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives.

In addition to the photographic displays, the exhibition features a curated selection of books and publications by the participants, providing deeper insights into their creative processes and broader impacts. A collection of historical cameras further enriches the experience, serving as a valuable resource for both students and photography enthusiasts.

This exhibition marks the first in a series aimed at exploring the multifaceted relationship between photography, design, and engagement with the environment. By reflecting on the historical and contemporary significance of photography, “Ways of Seeing” deepens our understanding of how visual tools have shaped—and continue to influence—design practices and education.

Supported by CEPT University and its exhibition team, this event invites attendees to embark on a visual journey that celebrates the diverse ways photography enhances our understanding of the world.

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design, CEPT aims to enrich the lives of people in India’s villages, towns, and cities through its educational and research initiatives. Established in 2005, CEPT University continues to collaborate with leading institutions worldwide, fostering a vibrant environment for interdisciplinary innovation.

CRDF, the research and advisory arm of CEPT University, actively engages in research projects and advisory assignments to tackle critical issues in the built environment. Through these efforts, CRDF enhances the quality of life in urban settings while leveraging academic knowledge and professional expertise for external stakeholders, including government bodies and NGOs.