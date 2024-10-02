NK Proteins’ Priyam Patel and Bhavna Shah Boost Industry Leadership with Key Roles in SEA and IVPA

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, October 2: In a clear indication of the growing significance of NK Proteins Private Limited in India’s edible oil sector, two senior members of its leadership team— Managing Director Mr. Priyam Patel and Deputy CEO Dr. Bhavna Shah—have been appointed to key positions in two of the most prominent trade bodies in the industry. Mr. Patel has been elected as Chairman of the West Zone of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), while Dr. Shah has been appointed Vice President of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA).

Mr. Patel’s leadership at NK Proteins has been marked by innovation and strategic growth, transforming the company into a household name in the edible oil sector. His election as Chairman of SEA’s West Zone highlights his deep commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

On his appointment, Mr. Patel said, “It is an honour to be elected as Chairman of SEA’s West Zone. I look forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders to address the challenges we face and to foster innovation and sustainability. Together, we can shape a better future for the edible oil industry, benefiting both producers and consumers.”

Dr. Shah, with nearly three decades of experience, has brought immense value to NK Proteins through her expertise in market development and international trade relations. Her appointment as Vice President of IVPA reflects her influential role in the sector. Having previously held leadership positions at the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, she has been instrumental in advancing sustainable practices within the industry.

Commenting on her new role, Dr. Shah said, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility at IVPA and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the vegetable oil sector. My focus will be on promoting innovation and sustainability, which are critical for the industry’s long-term success.”

These appointments further cement NK Proteins’ standing as a leader in the edible oil sector, with its leadership team playing a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future.