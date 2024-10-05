Seven Bad Birders Lead the Charge in Preserving Nature with Wildlife Conservation and Climate Action Initiatives

Kartikeya Vikram Sarabhai, founder director of the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Ahmedabad inaugurated the exhibition

Wildlife, Space, and Climate Come Alive: Photography Exhibition Marks National Wildlife Week and World Space Week

Ahmedabad, Oct 5: The Seven Bad Birders (SBB) Foundation, in collaboration with the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, kicked off a remarkable photography exhibition as part of the 70th National Wildlife Week Celebration and World Space Week.

Held at the Huteesing Visual Art Center, CEPT Campus, this unique event brings together an impressive display of wildlife, space, and climate change-themed photographs.

Inauguration by Eminent Environmentalists and Scientists

The exhibition was inaugurated by notable personalities, including Kartikeya Vikram Sarabhai, founder director of the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), Ahmedabad; Prof. Hari Om Vats, retired ISRO scientist; Uday Vora, retired Chief Conservator of Forests, Gujarat; and Lokendra Balasaria, head of the Treewalks group. These renowned figures emphasized the importance of wildlife conservation and environmental preservation while acknowledging the role of public participation in climate change initiatives.

Exhibition Highlights: Celebrating Nature and Space Through Photography

Forty-seven passionate naturalists, including the Seven Bad Birders, showcased stunning wildlife photographs from across the globe. From captivating birds and mammals to rare insects and amphibians, the exhibition featured a diverse array of species alongside creative art on space and climate change. The event engaged visitors of all ages with informative displays and immersive experiences, highlighting the need to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

The exhibition, running from October 4 to October 6, 2024, promises a deep dive into the world of wildlife and space, with special accommodations such as wheelchairs for senior citizens and arrangements for visually impaired visitors. Through this initiative, SBB and GEER Foundation aim to foster a deeper understanding of environmental challenges while promoting wildlife conservation and sustainable practices for future generations.

Together We Will Preserve Mother Nature: The Mission of Seven Bad Birders

Seven Bad Birders, a dedicated group of public-spirited citizens, has been passionately working for decades to preserve wildlife and combat climate change. United by their love for photography and conservation, they coordinate with Central and State Environment & Forest Departments, as well as other bodies, to tackle pressing environmental issues.

From eradicating superstitions to promoting captive breeding and biodiversity preservation, the group engages in training and education across sectors like Environment, Science, Health, and Energy. Hailing from diverse backgrounds, their global experiences fuel their commitment to safeguarding Mother Nature. Together, they continue to inspire action for a greener future.