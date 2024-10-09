Minister Harsh Sanghvi inaugurates key projects in Kutch

BILKULONLINE



Kutch, Oct 9: Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi visited the Kutch district, where he paid homage at the Shaheed Smarak (Martyrs’ Memorial) in Bhuj and inaugurated multiple key projects on Wednesday.

These projects include 144 housing units for the Gujarat Police in Bhuj, 72 housing units for the SRP Group in Bhachau, and the e-inauguration of the Gagodar Police Station. Additionally, he performed the e-groundbreaking ceremony for a police cow shelter in Sinay and the e-inauguration of the Anjar ST Depot Workshop. During his visit, Sanghvi oversaw the inauguration of various infrastructure developments and distributed checks to beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi Scheme. MLAs from Rapar, Gandhidham, Bhuj, Abdasa, and Anjar attended the event. In his address, Sanghvi lauded the Gujarat Police for their dedication and praised the BSF soldiers for their service to the nation. He encouraged the beneficiaries of the newly allotted housing units to maintain cleanliness and responsibility.

The Minister further emphasised that while law enforcement is crucial, the fear of the police should not weigh on ordinary citizens, urging improvements in police conduct. He reiterated the government’s firm stance against cow slaughter, stating that those involved should leave Gujarat. He affirmed that the Gujarat Police will closely monitor offenders and ensure strict punishment. Referring to a recent tragic incident in Vadodara, he called on the law department to expedite proceedings in the case. He concluded by congratulating law enforcement agencies for their successful drug busts in recent months. On October 8, the Gujarat Minister made a late-night journey from Rajkot to Bhuj in a new Volvo bus. He inspected the vehicle’s fire safety features and other modern facilities.

Sanghvi was in Rajkot earlier in the evening to attend a Garba event before boarding the bus. During his journey, he received officials’ briefings about the Volvo bus’s upgraded technology and safety measures, highlighting the state government’s efforts to modernise public transportation. He praised the changes and stated that the public is blessing Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the improvements in ST (State Transport). While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he attacked the Congress for criticising late-night Garba events. He remarked, “Those opposing Garba are not opposing the event, but our culture.” The Minister also addressed the issue of rape cases in the state, asserting that rapists will face the death penalty.