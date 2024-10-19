Lankan airport authority says no actual threat after reported bomb scare

BILKULONLINE

Colombo, Oct 19: Sri Lanka’s airport authority said on Saturday that there was no actual threat following a reported bomb scare on a flight from India’s Mumbai to Colombo.

The management of Bandaranaike International Airport adopted all precautionary and preventive measures in response to the reported bomb scare on the Vistara flight on Saturday, said Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) in a statement.

A nonspecific call on a bomb threat had been reported to the captain of the flight 10 minutes before landing at the airport, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported. An emergency was declared at the airport, it added. The flight with 96 passengers and eight crew members onboard finally landed safely at the airport. All passengers were swiftly evacuated from the aircraft as a precautionary measure to the passenger terminal, said the statement.