Kashish Rathore becomes the First Owner of India’s Mahindra Thar Rox 5-Door

The versatile actress, playback singer and architect from Ahmedabad proudly adds India’s first Thar Rox 5-Door to her collection

Ahmedabad, Oct 20: Film actress and playback singer Kashish Rathore is now the proud owner of India’s first Mahindra Thar Rox 5-Door, a significant achievement for Gujarat, particularly for Ahmedabad. The versatile artist, who is also an architect, has become the first in India to own this new model, which has been named in her honor.

When asked why she chose the Thar Rox, Kashish explained that the vehicle’s strength and ability to navigate rough roads and challenging terrains resonated with her own resilience. She is passionate about car collecting and has a particular preference for SUVs over sedans, valuing their robust performance. She purchased her first car during her internship through her own hard work, demonstrating her dedication and love for automobiles.

Throughout her life, Kashish has always aimed to be first in everything she does, from academics to her professional endeavors. This drive and commitment have now led her to become the owner of India’s first multi-specialty Thar Rox 5-Door, a proud moment for Ahmedabad.

Rahi Rathore, the mother of Kashish Rathore and a famous Gujarati singer, was filled with immense joy and pride for her daughter, wishing her a life full of happiness and joy.

Best wishes to Kashish Rathore for her new vehicle, as she embarks on new journeys both on the road and in life.

