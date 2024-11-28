Hemant Soren: A legacy of struggle, skill, political success

BILKULONLINE

Ranchi, Nov 28: Hemant Soren, 49, has carved a significant place on Jharkhand’s political scoreboard, building on his legacy with determination, skill, and resilience.

Sworn in as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister for the fourth time on Thursday, a record in the 24 years of the existence of Jharkhand, Soren has demonstrated an enduring ability to adapt and grow in a complex political landscape. Born on August 10, 1975, in Nemra village under Gola block of the then Hazaribagh district, Hemant is the third child of Shibu Soren, founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). In the 1970s, Shibu Soen was deeply involved in establishing the JMM to spearhead the demand for a separate Jharkhand state.

Hemant’s early education began at Central School in Bokaro and continued at MG High School in Patna, where he completed his matriculation in 1990 and intermediate studies in 1994. Enrolling in mechanical engineering at BIT Mesra, Ranchi, Hemant left his studies midway to enter politics, beginning his career in 2003 as President of the Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha, the student wing of the JMM. In 2005, Hemant contested the Dumka Assembly seat but lost to Stephen Marandi. His political journey took a turn in 2009 after the sudden death of his elder brother Durga Soren, the presumed political successor to Shibu Soren. Hemant stepped up to support his grieving family and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2009.

However, later that year, he won the Dumka Assembly seat, resigning from the Rajya Sabha to focus on state politics. Shibu Soren meanwhile worked to establish Hemant as his successor within the JMM, despite internal resistance from senior leaders like Stephen Marandi, Simon Marandi, and Champai Soren. Ultimately, Hemant emerged as the party’s face. In 2010, JMM joined forces with the BJP to form a coalition government, with Hemant serving as Deputy Chief Minister under Arjun Munda. However, in January 2013, he withdrew support from the Munda government, citing policy disagreements on local issues, leading to the imposition of President’s Rule. Six months later, Hemant played his first political card when he formed a coalition government with the Congress and RJD, taking oath as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister for the first time in July 2013. After a brief tenure as Chief Minister for 17 months, the JMM faced defeat in the 2014 Assembly elections.

However, as Leader of the Opposition, Hemant redefined his political strategy, rallying against the Raghubar Das-led BJP government on issues like land laws affecting tribal identity. His efforts paid off in the 2019 elections when the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance secured 47 seats, dethroning the BJP. Hemant Soren became Chief Minister for the second time on December 29, 2019. During his second term, Hemant faced serious allegations, including mining and land scams. In January 2024, he was jailed in a money laundering case, forcing him to step down for five months. However, his incarceration enhanced his image as a resilient leader. Meanwhile, his wife, Kalpana Soren, rose as a political force, and together they led the JMM to an electoral comeback. Hemant Soren’s political journey is a testament to his ability to blend legacy with grit, shaping Jharkhand’s destiny while overcoming formidable challenges. With the start of his fourth tenure, Soren hopes to leave a mark on the state’s politics.