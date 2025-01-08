How India Ubered in 2024 – A year in rear view

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 8: At the outset of new year Uber India has released highlights of its annual data report – How India Ubered – outlining the key trends from how Indians travelled during 2024.

The comprehensive data analysis reveals interesting trends, including the cities with the highest Uber usage, the total distance covered by Uber rides, trends in intercity travel, the prevalence of late-night trips in some cities, and various rider preferences. The report underscores the growing importance of ridesharing in India and highlights Uber’s commitment to fostering sustainable urban mobility.

In 2024, Indians Ubered more than ever before, setting new benchmarks and travel trends shaping mobility in the country. Collectively, Uber trips spanned a staggering 9.2 billion kilometers in 2024. To put this into perspective, if someone were to cover this distance at a constant speed of 120 km/h (the maximum allowed on India’s National Expressways) it would take 8,752 years to complete. That’s about as many years humans took to reach from the Neolithic age to gen AI.

The riders of Kochi were loved most by drivers during the year, with the city having the highest average rider rating of 4.90 out of 5. As many as 95.8% of the trips rated in Kochi saw drivers giving their riders a full 5-star rating. Chandigarh had the second-highest average rider rating at 4.816, followed by Pune marginally behind at 4.815.

Among individual products, Uber Auto and Uber Go were most favored, with the former slightly edging out its four-wheeled counterpart. This growth also reflects a shift from traditional street-hailing to app-based bookings for autorickshaws.

The cities leading in Uber trips for 2024 were Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

While Delhi-NCR did have the overall highest number of trips, Mumbai beat the national capital in terms of the most late-night trips booked, and indulged in weekend travel the most. Residents of Bangalore used Uber for their work commute the most among all cities, and had the highest number of office-hour trips booked.

Below is an overview of insights from ‘How India Ubered in 2024’:

Most Uber trips were booked between 6PM and 7PM

The most popular day of the week for booking an Uber was Friday

The travel month of December has seen the highest number of rides being booked in a single month

October 9, during the festive period of Durga Puja and Navratri, saw the highest number of trips booked in a single day

In terms of preferences for Uber Rentals rides with multiple stops, most riders opted for the 2 hour, 20 kilometer package, helping them get done with business meetings, doctor visits, and other chores

The wee hours of the morning, between 5AM and 6AM saw the highest number of Uber Reserve trips being booked to airports, with riders across the country not wanting to risk missing their first alarm.

Uber Shuttle saw 432,000 first-time users experience the ease of booking a seat on a mass transit product through an app

The timeless wonder Taj Mahal in Agra was the most frequented tourist destination in 2024 using the popular Uber Intercity

Indians traveled 170 million kilometers in EVs through the year, spending a total of 8.5 million hours , helping contain carbon emissions and building a greener future

Uber Courier (formerly Package) was most used to send packages during the lunch hour of 1PM

One single user booked as many as 2,900 Uber Courier deliveries during 2024

Cities with the highest average rider rating – Kochi (4.90), Chandigarh (4.816) Pune (4.815)

Cities with the highest percentage of trips where drivers rated the rider 5 star – Kochi (95.81%), Pune (93.45%), Ahmedabad (93.40%)

Cities with the lowest average rider rating – Kolkata (4.65), Mumbai (4.711), Delhi NCR (4.714)

India’s Uber 6

(Top 6 cities in India with the highest number of Uber rides in 2024)

Delhi NCR Bengaluru Hyderabad Mumbai Pune Kolkata

Fastest Cities in India (Avg speed):

(The top 5 cities in India in terms of the fastest average speeds clocked on the roads, in descending order)

Delhi NCR Ahmedabad Mumbai Hyderabad Pune

India’s Top Intercity Routes

(India’s top 5 intercity routes in 2024)

Mumbai – Pune Delhi – Agra Bangalore – Mysore Lucknow – Kanpur Ahmedabad – Vadodara

Top 5 Longest Trips

(Top 5 longest Intercity trips by kilometers traveled, including round trips on Intercity)

Noida – Sasaram – Noida (1747 km) Delhi – Ayodhya – Delhi (1464 km) Noida – Gorakhpur – Noida (1458 km) Bangalore – Goa – Bangalore (1453 km) Lucknow – Alwar – Lucknow (1361 km)

Rider Ratings (Citywise)

City Average Rider Rating Kochi 4.90 Chandigarh 4.816 Pune 4.815 Ahmedabad 4.810 Jaipur 4.784 Bangalore 4.781 Hyderabad 4.779 Chennai 4.744 Country Average 4.74 Lucknow 4.739 Delhi NCR 4.714 Mumbai 4.711 Kolkata 4.649

Uber launched several new products and features during 2024, including its flagship premium ride option Uber Black, and the country’s first licensed premium app-based bus product Uber Shuttle, with each of them garnering love from riders throughout the country. Uber also launched the much-loved Uber Pet in Bangalore, allowing people to ride with their domesticated animals. In the tourism capital of Srinagar, the company also piloted Uber Shikara on the Dal Lake, a first-of-its-kind offering.