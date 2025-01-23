realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Debut Alongside realme 14 Pro Series 5G, Starting at Just ₹1,599!

PhoneWale Stores of Gujarat are excited to sell the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G to the Customers in Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 23: Ahmedabad-based PhoneWale Ltd., a leading multi-brand retail chain specializing in mobile phones, accessories, connections, and recharge, has announced the availability of the much-anticipated Realme 14 Pro Series 5G across its stores in Gujarat.

Founded in 2017, PhoneWale Ltd. revolutionized mobile retail by offering a seamless look, touch, and feel experience. With its motto ‘Right Store, Right Price,’ the brand has expanded rapidly, establishing 250+ one-stop mobile stores across 40 cities in Gujarat.

At a media conference held at PhoneWale’s Naranpura branch in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Chetan Deshmukh and Yogi Gajjar from PhoneWale expressed their excitement about bringing these cutting-edge smartphones to customers. They welcomed the potential smart phone buyers from across Gujarat to visit their stores, explore the latest Realme 14 Pro Series 5G, and experience its innovative technology first hand and buy them at the earliest!

The event was graced by notable industry representatives, including Kinnar Bhatia from Adira Telecom Realme, Vipul Shah (Area Distributor, Realme), Ajmera Shrikant from Realme, and PhoneWale’s Chetan Deshmukh and Yogi Gajjar.

With this announcement, PhoneWale Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to providing customers with the latest technology at the best prices, solidifying its position as Gujarat’s go-to destination for mobile retail.

realme Unveils World’s First Cold-Sensitive Color-Changing Phone – realme 14 Pro Series 5G Launched from ₹22,999!

realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Debut Alongside realme 14 Pro Series 5G, Starting at Just ₹1,599!

Kinnar Bhatia, Adira Telecom Realme commented about the realme 14 Pro Series 5G and the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC that “The realme 14 Pro Series is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering industry-first features to our customers. As the world’s first smartphones with cold-sensitive color-changing technology, along with superior AI imaging and top-tier performance, we aim to redefine the mid-range smartphone segment. The realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC further enhances our vision of bringing premium audio experiences to our users.”

With its latest innovations, realme continues to revolutionize the smartphone industry, offering cutting-edge features at competitive prices, reinforcing its position as a market leader in the Indian smartphone and AIoT space”.

Realme Launches Groundbreaking realme 14 Pro Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC

Realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, has unveiled its latest cutting-edge innovations in the smartphone and AIoT segment – the highly anticipated realme 14 Pro Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC.

Introducing the realme 14 Pro Series 5G

The realme 14 Pro Series 5G comprises two revolutionary models: realme 14 Pro 5G and realme 14 Pro+ 5G. Designed in collaboration with renowned Danish design studio Valeur Designers, the series marks the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphones. These devices change color when exposed to temperatures below 16°C, transitioning from pearl white to vibrant blue and reverting as temperatures rise.

As part of the newly revitalized realme Number Series, the realme 14 Pro Series 5G aims to bring flagship features to mid-range smartphones, delivering breakthroughs in design, imaging, and performance.

realme 14 Pro+ 5G: Redefining Innovation

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G stands out as a groundbreaking smartphone, boasting several industry-first features:

World’s first cold-sensitive color-changing design, transitioning from pearl white to vibrant blue

Flagship-level Sony IMX 882 periscope telephoto lens and DSLR-level Sony IMX896 OIS camera.

AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 system and industry-first MagicGlow Triple Flash, enabling ultra-clear AI imaging and stunning night photography.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, delivering segment-leading performance.

Bezel-less quad-curved display – a first in its segment.

6000mAh Titan battery ensuring long-lasting power.

Segment’s largest VC cooling system for a smooth gaming experience.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G is available in three distinct colors: Pearl White, Suede Grey, and an India-exclusive Bikaner Purple. It is offered in three storage variants:

8GB+128GB – INR 27,999

8GB+256GB – INR 29,999

12GB+256GB – INR 30,999

realme 14 Pro 5G: A Power-Packed Marvel

The realme 14 Pro 5G is another industry-first smartphone, featuring:

Cold-sensitive color-changing technology.

DSLR-level Sony large-sensor OIS camera.

AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 system and MagicGlow Triple Flash, enhancing night portraits.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset for exceptional performance.

120Hz curved vision display.

6000mAh Titan battery for extended usage.

Segment’s largest VC cooling system for superior gaming performance.

The realme 14 Pro 5G comes in Pearl White, Suede Grey, and an India-exclusive Jaipur Pink. It is available in two storage variants:

8GB+128GB – INR 22,999

8GB+256GB – INR 24,999

realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC: Elevating Audio Experience

Alongside the smartphone series, realme has also introduced the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, offering superior sound quality and a seamless user experience. These earbuds further expand realme’s portfolio of high-quality AIoT audio devices.

Kindly visit BILKULONLINE channel link below and Like the video. Hope you would love to Subscribe our channel to be updated with latest business and life style media stories and updates.

https://youtu.be/Dv1FYwPQelo