Rasna Buzz Shakes Up Ahmedabad: A Vibrant Fusion of Indian Flavors in Mocktails!

‘Rasna Buzz’ Debuts in Ahmedabad: Redefining the Mocktail Scene with Indian Flavors

From Kala Khatta Buzz to Minty Jeera Lemonade, enjoy a flavorful journey with Rasna’s iconic syrups, paired with delicious snacks!

Piruz Khambatta , CMD, Rasna : We’re redefining the mocktail experience, creating a vibrant space for families and young Indians to enjoy unique, non-alcoholic beverages

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 23: Rasna, a household name synonymous with refreshing beverages for over 35 years, has taken an exciting leap into experiential beverage retail with the grand opening of its first-ever mocktail bar, Rasna Buzz. Located at Shanvi Nirman, beside Mary Gold Circle, opposite Shypram Residency in Bopal, Ahmedabad, this flagship outlet marks the beginning of a new chapter in Rasna’s storied legacy.

With a vision to redefine the mocktail experience by infusing quintessentially Indian flavors into creative beverages, Rasna Buzz has partnered with Franchise India as its master franchisor. This launch is just the first step in a broader expansion plan, with upcoming outlets slated for Surat and other cities across Gujarat.

Blending Nostalgia with Innovation

“We aim to create a one-of-a-kind experience where young Indians and families can enjoy delicious, non-alcoholic beverages in a vibrant setting,” said Piruz Khambatta, Chairman and Managing Director of Rasna. “Our mocktail bars are designed to showcase the versatility of Rasna syrups, blending nostalgia with innovation to carve out a niche in India’s beverage retail landscape. The infusion of Indian flavors will set us apart, and we are confident that Rasna Buzz will become a beloved destination for refreshment.”

The brand has set an ambitious goal of establishing 500 outlets across India within the next five years, signaling its intent to become a major player in the country’s evolving beverage industry.

A Game-Changer in the Beverage Industry

Gaurav Marya, Chairman of Franchise India, shared his enthusiasm for the venture: “Rasna Buzz is a game-changer, combining the trusted legacy of Rasna with our expertise in franchising. Our vision is to bring Rasna Buzz to every major city and town, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs while offering customers a refreshing new experience.”

The Ahmedabad outlet is owned by Bina Parikh, a passionate entrepreneur who is excited to bring Rasna Buzz to the city. “Rasna is a brand that resonates with every Indian, and I am thrilled to be part of this innovative venture. Ahmedabad is known for its vibrant food culture, and I am confident that Rasna Buzz will become a favorite destination for families, young adults, and food lovers alike,” she said.

Bina, with her keen business acumen and deep understanding of consumer preferences, aims to make Rasna Buzz a trendsetter in Ahmedabad’s F&B scene. She envisions the outlet as not just a mocktail bar but a vibrant social hub where people can relax, connect, and enjoy unique Indian flavors in a modern setting.

Celebrating India’s Rich Flavors

Rasna Buzz promises a menu that pays homage to India’s diverse culinary heritage. Signature mocktails like Kala Khatta Buzz, Minty Jeera Lemonade, and Mirchi Mango are crafted using Rasna’s iconic syrups, infused with traditional Indian flavors. The menu also features a variety of soda-based drinks, milkshakes, and sundaes, alongside an assortment of snacks such as idli, batata vada, burgers, pasta, momos, and French fries.

Speaking on the evolving mocktail culture, a Rasna Buzz mixologist shared, “Mocktails are not just about being non-alcoholic alternatives; they are an art of flavor balancing. A great mocktail combines aroma, taste, texture, and visual appeal to deliver a wholesome drinking experience. At Rasna Buzz, we are bringing familiar flavors in refreshing new forms, making every sip a nostalgic yet exciting journey.”

Ahmedabad’s vibrant food scene welcomes Rasna Buzz with open arms, offering patrons a fresh and flavorful twist on classic beverages. Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic trip down memory lane or an innovative drink to quench your thirst, Rasna Buzz has something special in store for you. Visit Rasna Buzz in Ahmedabad starting January 23, 2025, and indulge in the perfect blend of nostalgia, innovation, and authentic Indian flavors.

Influencers Krutika Gandhi and Anjali Ajmera brought an extra touch of charm to the event.

Visit Rasna Buzz at Bopal, Ahmedabad, and sip into nostalgia with a twist! More locations coming soon!”

