Blue Star Unveils New Refrigeration Solutions, Announces Major Expansion Plans

Blue Star Unveils Cutting-Edge Commercial Refrigeration Solutions

Strengthening Market Leadership in Commercial Refrigeration

Blue Star Expands Refrigeration Portfolio with Sustainable Innovations

Ahmedabad, April 2: Ahmedabad witnessed a significant milestone for Blue Star Limited as B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, along with the management team and senior officials, unveiled the company’s latest range of commercial refrigeration systems on Tuesday. As India’s leading name in refrigeration, Blue Star continues to set industry benchmarks by understanding the pulse and preferences of Indian consumers.

Blue Star has launched a new range of advanced commercial refrigeration systems, setting new standards in cooling efficiency and innovation. Designed for diverse industries, these state-of-the-art solutions offer superior performance, energy efficiency, and reliability. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, Blue Star continues to revolutionize refrigeration, catering to the evolving needs of businesses. Whether for retail, hospitality, or healthcare, these new systems ensure optimal cooling with sustainability in mind. Stay ahead with Blue Star’s latest innovations in commercial refrigeration.

Blue Star Limited has strengthened its commercial refrigeration offerings with an extensive range of kitchen, healthcare, and supermarket refrigeration solutions. From ultra-low temperature freezers for pharmaceuticals to energy-efficient supermarket chillers with multiplexing options, the company continues to innovate for diverse industry needs.

Reinforcing its ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’ commitment, Blue Star manufactures deep freezers and water coolers at its Wada and Ahmedabad plants, with a combined annual capacity of over 4L units. The company leads in sustainability by using low-GWP refrigerants and eco-friendly insulation, with its Wada facility earning platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council.

B Thiagarajan emphasized the company’s strategic vision, stating, “The Commercial Refrigeration industry is witnessing strong growth, driven by demand from Ice Cream OEMs, QSR chains, HoReCa, Quick Commerce, and Food Retail. Our unwavering commitment to digitalization, IoT technology, and sustainable solutions reinforces our position as an industry leader. With these strategic investments, we are poised to enhance our market leadership and seize emerging opportunities with confidence.”

Expansion Plans & Investment in Innovation

During the event, Thiagarajan announced that Blue Star is set to embark on a major expansion plan, investing over ₹50 crore by 2027 in the manufacturing of commercial refrigeration products. However, the location for this new facility is yet to be finalized. In addition, the company is dedicating ₹25 crore towards research and development, reinforcing its commitment to pioneering innovations in refrigeration technology.

Refrigeration and the Importance of Life Extension

Highlighting the crucial role of refrigeration in food preservation and healthcare, Thiagarajan stated, “It is time for the nation and its people to understand the significance of refrigeration in preventing spoilage and extending the shelf life of essential products.”

Corporate Social Responsibility: Cooling Solutions for Rural Schools

As part of its ongoing social initiatives, Blue Star is launching a nationwide online quiz competition titled ‘Win a Water Cooler for Your School.’ The initiative aims to support underprivileged and rural schools by providing access to reliable cooling solutions, ensuring students have access to clean, chilled drinking water.

Commitment to ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’

Girish Hingorani, Vice President, Marketing, Blue Star, explained: “Reinforcing its commitment to the ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’ initiative, Blue Star manufactures its deep freezers and water coolers at state-of-the-art plants in Wada and Ahmedabad. The Wada facility boasts a production capacity of 3L deep freezers and 1L water coolers, while the Ahmedabad plant specializes in deep freezers with an annual output of 1L units.”

He also highlighted Blue Star’s leadership in sustainability efforts, stating: “The company also leads in sustainability efforts, utilizing low-GWP refrigerants and eco-friendly insulation agents—an industry-first in India. The Wada plant, which manufactures deep freezers, holds a platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council.”

Expanding Distribution & After-Sales Service Excellence

Srikant Subramanian, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Refrigeration, Blue Star, stated: “With a robust network of 2,100 sales and service channel partners spanning 900 towns, Blue Star is strengthening its market leadership through its ‘Gold Standard’ after-sales service program. This includes 24/7 customer support, mobile apps, and on-the-go service solutions.”

With a strong growth trajectory, innovative product launches, and a commitment to sustainable and socially responsible business practices, Blue Star is poised to reinforce its leadership position in the Indian commercial refrigeration industry.

Mohit Sud, who has just joined as Group President, Unitary Cooling Products at Blue Star Limited, accompanied the company’s management team on their visit to Ahmedabad on Tuesday. With his extensive experience in sales, marketing, and business leadership, Sud’s presence underscored Blue Star’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the region. His deep industry expertise, honed over two decades at Hindustan Unilever, is expected to play a pivotal role in driving growth across the company’s Unitary Cooling Products segment, which includes room air conditioners and commercial refrigeration solutions.

With a promising summer season ahead and a growing demand for refrigeration solutions, Blue Star’s expansion strategy is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry.

