‘Biz Treez’ members tie the ‘bond of protection’ to Army Jawans of Ahmedabad

Raksha Bandhan celeberation with Katar Sainik Institute, Shahibaug army jawans amidst the patriotic songs tune was an experience of lifetime: Biztreez founder Rriddhi Ravall

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 1: ‘Biz Treez’, is one of the fastest growing Business Support and Social Networking Community of Gujarat State, today celebrated this year’s Rakshabandhan in a unique style with the Army Jawans at Golden Katar Sainik Institute grounds of Shahibaug Cantonment area.

40 Patriotic and Enthusiastic Members of various Chapters of Biz Treez Community who were guided by Founder Rriddhi Ravall and senior members of the community like Riinkuu Shah, Naman Joshee, Chirag Shukla, Prashant Rathore and Social Event coordinator Subhojit Sen of Aasman group, visited the Cantonment area at Shahibaug were they were warmly received by Major General Shamsher Singh – General Officer Commanding of Golden Katar Division of India & Wing Commander N Manish, Public Relations Officer and Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Gujarat along with the Jawans.

It was really an emotional moment for 25 female members and children of the Biz Treez community as they tied rakhis to around 100 jawans & exchanged gifts and sweets. The mood was really festive as well as patriotic as loud slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai filled the air.