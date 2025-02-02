Spice Up Your Week: Creamy Paneer Butter Masala & Flavorful Chicken Tikka Masala Recipes!

BILKULONLINE

SUNDAY Special

Vegetarian Recipe: Paneer Butter Masala :

A rich and creamy dish that’s loved by many

Ingredients:

250g paneer (cubed)

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp oil

1 large onion (finely chopped)

2 tomatoes (pureed)

1/4 cup cashew nuts (soaked in water)

1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

Fresh cream (for garnish)

Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

Method:

Heat butter and oil in a pan. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another minute.

Add pureed tomatoes and cook until the oil separates.

Grind soaked cashew nuts into a smooth paste and add to the pan. Mix well.

Add red chili powder, turmeric, cumin powder, and salt. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add cubed paneer and stir gently. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Finish with garam masala and fresh cream. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Serve hot with naan or rice.

Non-Vegetarian Recipe: Chicken Tikka Masala :

A deliciously spiced chicken dish in a creamy tomato-based gravy

Ingredients:

500g chicken (boneless, cut into pieces)

1/2 cup yogurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp oil

1 large onion (finely chopped)

2 tomatoes (pureed)

1/4 cup fresh cream

Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

Method:

In a bowl, mix chicken pieces with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala, salt, and lemon juice. Marinate for at least 1 hour.

Heat oil in a pan, add chopped onions, and sauté until golden brown.

Add pureed tomatoes and cook until the oil separates from the masala.

Add the marinated chicken and cook until the chicken is fully cooked (about 15-20 minutes).

Stir in fresh cream and cook for another 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to combine.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Enjoy these dishes! Let me know if you want any adjustments or have other preferences.