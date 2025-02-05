Abhijith Sasikumar Wins Honorary Mention at International Design Awards for Innovative Rocking Chair

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 5: Abhijith Sasikumar, a 2021 graduate of M.Des in Furniture & Interior Design at NID ( National Institue of Design), has received an honorary mention at the prestigious International Design Awards. His graduation project, the Attham Rocking Chair, was recognized in the Home and Living – Furniture category.

Designed as a premium and intricately crafted piece, the Attham Rocking Chair involved extensive prototyping to refine its unique mechanisms. Abhijith’s achievement highlights his dedication to innovative furniture design and craftsmanship on a global stage.

Attham Chair by Abhijith Sasikumar

” The Attham rocking chair imagines the regional forms of Kerala in a modern context by fusing these forms with modern methods of construction, materials and aesthetics to create a unique and timeless aesthetic. The chair merges gentles movements of a rocking chair, comfort of a lounge chair and an office chair’s ergonomics to redefine a stagnant furniture typology, the platform rockers.

Designed for longevity, its base is constructed with traditional joinery, while the seat, backrest, and support frames are an assembly of components which can easily be disassembled to be replaced or repaired if required, allowing repairability and personalisation. The segmented backrest enhances comfort by mimicking the complex compound curves needed for ergonomic seating. These decisions make Attham a sustainable & durable product, cherished by the user. “