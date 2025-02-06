WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Gearing Up for a Thrilling Season with Fresh Squad and Home Advantage

Giants set to play in front of home fans for the first time, aiming for a strong title run under Head Coach Michael Klinger

Ahmedabad, Feb 6: The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants have officially unveiled their jersey for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 season, marking a significant moment as they prepare for their much-anticipated home debut in Vadodara. The event, held in Ahmedabad, saw the presence of Head Coach Michael Klinger, Indian players Harleen Deol and Shabnam Shakil, along with Adani Sportsline’s Chief Business Officer, Sanjay Adesara.

The third edition of WPL, set to commence on February 14, will be played across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai, with the Giants taking on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener at the BCA Stadium.

Speaking at the event, Head Coach Michael Klinger shared his high aspirations for the team, emphasizing their goal to make it to the finals. “All the players are excited, and with overseas players joining soon, we can get started. We’re here to compete at the highest level and believe we have the squad to challenge for the title. Our players have gained valuable experience over the past year, which will serve us well this season,” he stated.

Returning from an injury layoff, All Rounder Harleen Deol expressed her eagerness to be back in action, especially in Vadodara, a city that holds special memories for her. “I missed last season, so this edition is even more special. Vadodara is where I scored my maiden ton, but in cricket, every day is a fresh start. I’m excited to contribute and play in front of our home fans,” she said.

Young pacer Shabnam Shakil, who played a key role in India’s back-to-back U19 World Cup victories, credited WPL and Gujarat Giants for shaping her growth. “Playing alongside experienced Indian and international players has been an invaluable learning experience. The exposure I got in WPL Season 2 helped me develop as a cricketer,” she remarked.

Adani Sportsline’s CBO Sanjay Adesara highlighted the significance of the team’s first-ever home matches, stating, “Our aim is to give fans in Gujarat and across the world a thrilling cricket experience. Playing in front of our home crowd for the first time is a massive milestone, and we are eager to make it special.”

With an ambitious squad, fresh energy, and home advantage, Gujarat Giants are set to make a strong statement in WPL 2025.

