CEPT University Hosts Book Launch of ‘INCLOOSIVE: Feminist Toilet Architecture’

Ahmedabad, Feb 7: CEPT University hosted the book launch of ‘INCLOOSIVE – Feminist Toilet Architecture’ authored by faculty member Sonal Mithal, Adjunct Associate Professor and Priyanka Awatramani, an architect and landscape urbanist based in London and Ahmedabad.

The book explains existing toilet designs across the globe–traditional or innovative–from feminist perspectives. From urban initiatives incorporating technological solutions to representational and typological innovations by various architectural practices, the book discusses the politics of toilet design in its entirety.

INCLOOSIVE is an outcome of a research on the politics of inclusion in architecture—an inquiry initiated in the postgraduate studio, Staging Ecologies, offered in the Spring 2022 semester at CEPT University, Ahmedabad.

About the Authors

Sonal Mithal

Sonal Mithal (she/her) is an architect, artist, and educator. She is the co-founder of research and conservation studio, People for Heritage Concern, which offers consultancy for conservation and urban revitalization projects and art projects for the public sector. She is currently serving as chair of the Masters in Conservation and Regeneration program at CEPT University, Ahmedabad. Her research, teaching, and writing transect architecture, landscape architecture, queer studies, history, and architectural conservation.

Priyanka Awatramani

Priyanka Awatramani (she/her) is an architect and landscape urbanist based in London and Ahmedabad, with a recent post-graduation from the Architectural Association in London. Her current interest lies at the intersection of gender, urbanism, and systems thinking, with a particular emphasis on how these fields intersect with productive and regenerative landscapes. Priyanka has worked on diverse projects across India, the UK, and the Middle East, spanning master planning, landscape design, architectural design and research, and bespoke interiors.