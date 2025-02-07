Priyanka Chopra turns bridesmaid for her brother’s bride

Mumbai, Feb 7: Actress Priyanka Chopra took a break from her hectic work life to fulfill her big sister duties at her brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress also embraced the role of a bridesmaid for her brother’s bride, Neelam Upadhyaya. As the wedding celebrations progressed, Priyanka was seen helping Neelam with her bridal dupatta, holding it carefully as they made their way to the stage. The actress lovingly supported Neelam, guiding her hand in hand, ensuring that everything was in place for the big moment. In a video that has gone viral, PeeCee is seen helping Neelam with her heavy bridal lehenga. The desi girl was actively involved in every aspect of the wedding celebrations, ensuring that everything went smoothly for her brother’s big day.

Sources close to the family revealed that Priyanka’s hands-on involvement in the wedding preparations was evident, as she meticulously coordinated with guests, helped organize events, and ensured that all the finer details were taken care of. The desi girl took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from Siddharth’s pre-wedding festivities. Recently, she posted a video giving a peek into vibrant Sangeet ceremony and captioned it, “#SidNee’s sangeet night #aboutlastnight.” Chopra also grooved to popular Bollywood numbers at the festivities. The wedding, which took place at the Maharashtra & Goa Military Camp in Juhu, was a grand affair, with close family and friends in attendance.

As the big day unfolded, it was clear that Priyanka wasn’t just the sister of the groom, but also the heart of the celebration, making sure everything was perfect for her brother’s momentous occasion. Priyanka’s husband, American singer Nick Jonas, made a grand entrance at the wedding celebrations, arriving to support his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra. During the pre-wedding festivities, Nick performed his hit song “Maan Meri Jaan,” captivating the guests with his soulful rendition. The celebration continued with a surprise performance from Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas, who serenaded the crowd with the iconic Jonas Brothers’ song “When You Look Me In The Eyes.” Not to be outdone, Priyanka also joined the festivities, showing off her dance moves to a series of Bollywood hits. Videos from the sangeet ceremony have gone viral on social media, with one clip featuring Priyanka dancing to some of her own chart-topping tracks, including “Darling” from 7 Khoon Maaf, “Dil Maange More,” and “Dhan Te Nan.”