Spice Up Your Week: Aloo Methi & Prawn Masala Recipes!

SUNDAY Special

Aloo Methi (Potato & Fenugreek Leaves Stir-fry)

A simple and flavorful North Indian dish made with potatoes and fresh fenugreek leaves.

Ingredients:

3 medium potatoes (peeled & cubed)

2 cups fresh methi (fenugreek leaves), washed and chopped

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 green chili (chopped)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp lemon juice

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add green chili and potatoes, stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

Cover and cook on low heat until potatoes are almost done. Stir occasionally.

Add chopped methi leaves and cook for another 5 minutes.

Sprinkle garam masala and lemon juice, mix well.

Serve hot with roti or dal-rice.

Prawn Masala

A spicy and tangy coastal-style prawn curry.

Ingredients:

250g prawns (cleaned & deveined)

2 tbsp oil

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

Salt to taste

1 tbsp coconut milk (optional)

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them crackle.

Add curry leaves and chopped onions, sauté until golden brown.

Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook until raw smell disappears.

Add tomatoes, turmeric, red chili powder, and coriander powder. Cook until tomatoes soften.

Add prawns and mix well. Cook for 4-5 minutes until they turn pink and are cooked through.

Add garam masala and a splash of coconut milk (if using). Mix well and cook for another minute.

Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with steamed rice or chapati.