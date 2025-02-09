Spice Up Your Week: Aloo Methi & Prawn Masala Recipes!
BILKULONLINE
SUNDAY Special
Aloo Methi (Potato & Fenugreek Leaves Stir-fry)
A simple and flavorful North Indian dish made with potatoes and fresh fenugreek leaves.
Ingredients:
3 medium potatoes (peeled & cubed)
2 cups fresh methi (fenugreek leaves), washed and chopped
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 green chili (chopped)
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp red chili powder
1/2 tsp garam masala
Salt to taste
1/2 tsp lemon juice
Instructions:
Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter.
Add green chili and potatoes, stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.
Add turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.
Cover and cook on low heat until potatoes are almost done. Stir occasionally.
Add chopped methi leaves and cook for another 5 minutes.
Sprinkle garam masala and lemon juice, mix well.
Serve hot with roti or dal-rice.
Prawn Masala
A spicy and tangy coastal-style prawn curry.
Ingredients:
250g prawns (cleaned & deveined)
2 tbsp oil
1 onion (finely chopped)
1 tomato (chopped)
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp red chili powder
1 tsp coriander powder
1/2 tsp garam masala
1 tsp mustard seeds
1 sprig curry leaves
Salt to taste
1 tbsp coconut milk (optional)
Fresh coriander for garnish
Instructions:
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and let them crackle.
Add curry leaves and chopped onions, sauté until golden brown.
Stir in ginger-garlic paste and cook until raw smell disappears.
Add tomatoes, turmeric, red chili powder, and coriander powder. Cook until tomatoes soften.
Add prawns and mix well. Cook for 4-5 minutes until they turn pink and are cooked through.
Add garam masala and a splash of coconut milk (if using). Mix well and cook for another minute.
Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with steamed rice or chapati.