Ganesh Housing CEO Hails Gujarat’s New GCC Policy as a Game-Changer for Business Growth

Gujarat Gcc Policy

Ahmedabad, Feb 11: The Gujarat Government’s latest Global Capability Centers (GCC) Policy (2025-30) has been met with strong approval from the corporate sector, with industry leaders lauding its potential to transform Ahmedabad into a global business and innovation hub.

Shekhar G. Patel, Managing Director & CEO of Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing its far-reaching economic impact. “The latest Gujarat GCC Policy (2025-30) is an important step towards establishing Ahmedabad as a global business and innovation hub. By facilitating the setup of 250 new GCCs, generating over 50,000 jobs, and attracting ₹10,000 crore in investments, this initiative will drive large-scale economic growth and reinforce Gujarat’s position as a preferred destination for multinational enterprises,” he said.

The policy provides a range of incentives, including employment assistance, interest subsidies, electricity reimbursements, and skill development programs. These measures create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and leverage Ahmedabad’s strategic advantages, such as Special Investment Regions and a well-developed IT/ITeS ecosystem.

Highlighting the commercial real estate boom expected from this policy, Mr. Patel noted, “This surge in corporate activity will significantly boost demand for premium office spaces, fueling expansion in commercial real estate. The ripple effect will extend across residential, retail, and hospitality sectors, driving holistic urban transformation and enhancing investor confidence.”

Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, a leading player in Gujarat’s real estate sector, has expressed strong support for the policy and is poised to contribute to this growth. “We at Ganesh Housing Ltd are very bullish and welcome the new initiative taken to encourage GCCs to set up businesses in Gujarat. To support this, we have a Million Minds Tech City to facilitate employers and employees by providing a walk-to-work culture,” added Mr. Patel.

With the implementation of the Gujarat GCC Policy, Ahmedabad is set to emerge as a premier destination for multinational corporations, fostering a dynamic business ecosystem and solidifying its position as an economic powerhouse.