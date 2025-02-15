EME School Vadodara hosts Technology Seminar on Armament and Optronics

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 15: The EME School in Vadodara successfully organized a two-day ‘Technology Seminar on Armament and Optronics’ on 13 and 14 February 2025. The event brought together experts from Service Headquarters, DRDO, OEMs, industry partners, and academia to explore innovative solutions, foster collaborations, and support India’s vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence technology. The seminar focused on enhancing defence capabilities to remain resilient and adaptable to evolving threats.

The seminar provided a platform for EME School, Vadodara, to delve into cutting-edge advancements in high-calibre weapon systems, small arms, SWIR technology-based optronics, and spaceborne imaging sensors. These technologies play a crucial role in the exploitation and sustainment of futuristic military systems.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant, MCEME, followed by a keynote address from Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, on 13 February 2025. On 14 February 2025, Lieutenant General Vineet Gaur, PVSM, AVSM, Director General Capability Development, delivered a plenary address, setting the stage for insightful discussions.

A total of 18 distinguished speakers from academia, industry, research organizations, and the Indian Army shared their perspectives on emerging global trends in armament and optoelectronic systems. To expand its outreach, the seminar was live-streamed to Indian Army training establishments, aiming to inspire young minds responsible for integrating new-age technology into warfighting. These efforts align with the broader vision of revolutionizing military affairs in this ‘Decade of Transformation’ and contribute to the realization of Viksit Bharat-2047.

The seminar concluded on a high note, emphasizing the need for enhanced collaboration in research and development, technology absorption, and the sustainment of armament and optronics systems. These collective efforts will play a pivotal role in the ongoing transformation of the Indian Armed Forces.