Sunday, February 16, 2025
Latest:
BusinessTransportation

Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs Set EV Record with ₹8,472 Crore Bookings on Day 1

BILKUL ONLINE

Mahindra Origin EVs Receive 30,179 Bookings in a Day, Marking Historic Milestone

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb 15:    Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs—the XEV 9e and BE 6—have collectively registered booking value of ₹ 8472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening. The eSUVs have secured 30 179 bookings. This is noteworthy considering that the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India was about 1 Lakh units for the calendar year 2024.

The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56% and 44%, respectively. The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73% of the total bookings across both brands. This response indicates strong customer enthusiasm for Mahindra’s next-generation electric SUVs and reflects the growing demand for premium EVs in India.

This strong demand underscores the confidence customers have in Mahindra’s UNLIMIT India vision—delivering innovative, world-class electric SUVs that offer a distinctive blend of luxury, performance, and technology. The Made-in-India, For-the-World XEV 9e and BE 6 have attracted significant attention since their unveiling on November 26, 2024, signalling a robust market appetite for premium electric SUVs. 

Deliveries will begin in latter part of March 2025, in the following phased schedule, as shared earlier:

  • Pack Three – From Mid-March 2025
  • Pack Three Select – From June 2025
  • Pack Two – From July 2025
  • Pack One Above – From August 2025
  • Pack One – From August 2025

 

 

Post Views: 296

You May Also Like

AV Organics Pvt Ltd Appoints Sonam Pama as Head of Marketing for Evocus

BILKUL ONLINE

Gujarat sets the stage for bigger international business and Bollywood stars

BILKUL ONLINE

India’s logistics costs drop to 8.9% of GDP due to better infra

BILKUL ONLINE