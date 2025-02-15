Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs Set EV Record with ₹8,472 Crore Bookings on Day 1

Mahindra Origin EVs Receive 30,179 Bookings in a Day, Marking Historic Milestone

Mumbai, Feb 15: Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs—the XEV 9e and BE 6—have collectively registered booking value of ₹ 8472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening. The eSUVs have secured 30 179 bookings. This is noteworthy considering that the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India was about 1 Lakh units for the calendar year 2024.

The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56% and 44%, respectively. The top-end Pack Three, featuring a 79 kWh battery, accounted for 73% of the total bookings across both brands. This response indicates strong customer enthusiasm for Mahindra’s next-generation electric SUVs and reflects the growing demand for premium EVs in India.

This strong demand underscores the confidence customers have in Mahindra’s UNLIMIT India vision—delivering innovative, world-class electric SUVs that offer a distinctive blend of luxury, performance, and technology. The Made-in-India, For-the-World XEV 9e and BE 6 have attracted significant attention since their unveiling on November 26, 2024, signalling a robust market appetite for premium electric SUVs.

Deliveries will begin in latter part of March 2025, in the following phased schedule, as shared earlier:

Pack Three – From Mid-March 2025

Pack Three Select – From June 2025

Pack Two – From July 2025

Pack One Above – From August 2025

Pack One – From August 2025