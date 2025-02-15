India’s First ‘Road Train’ Flagged Off for Long-Haul Transportation

New Delhi, Feb 15: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday flagged off India’s first “Road Train” in Nagpur that marks a new era for long-haul transportation, enhancing efficiency and capacity in the logistics industry.

Aligned with the government’s ‘Gati Shakti’ master plan, the ‘Road Train’ concept was formally incorporated into regulations in 2020, allowing for vehicle lengths up to 25.25-metres. A ‘Road Train’ consists of a tractor unit towing two or more trailers, significantly increasing cargo capacity. Volvo Truck’s ‘Road Train’ features a 24-feet containerised intermediate trailer, and a 44-feet semi-trailer, delivering a combined cargo volume of 144 cubic meters — 50 per cent higher than standard semi-trailers.

Following the successful completion of rigorous testing and trials, Volvo FM 420 4X2 Road Train is certified by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for operation between Delhivery hubs of Nagpur and Bhiwandi. “Designed to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of road transport, it aligns perfectly with ongoing transformation in Indian logistics and the government’s Gati Shakti master plan,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. The Volvo ‘FM 420 4X2 Road Train’ is equipped with advanced safety features, including Electronic Braking System (EBS) and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), 360-degree camera system, self-steerable axle on the trailer, dashboard load monitor, downhill cruise control, stretch brake for enhanced stability and control, to name a few.

According to Suraj Saharan, Co-founder and Chief People’s Officer at Delhivery, from adopting tractor-trailers to LNG and electric trucks, “Volvo has been a key enabler in our journey”. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited.