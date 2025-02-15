Ahmedabad Design Week 6.0: A Celebration of Creativity and Collaboration

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 15: Ahmedabad Design Week 6.0, themed “Shared Signatures,” took place from February 14, 2025, across the Karnavati University campus in Gandhinagar and the Hutheesing Visual Arts Center in Ahmedabad. The event showcased the power of design in bridging cultures, technologies, and ideas for a sustainable future.

Key Highlights:

Inauguration & Exhibitions: The event commenced with a grand lamp-lighting ceremony attended by eminent personalities such as Ken Nah, Umang Hutheesing, Ritesh Hada, and Col. Surojit Bose. Student exhibits featured typefaces, clay installations, AR/VR experiences, and immersive installations, while the Craft Mela highlighted traditional craftsmanship from over 20 artisans across India.

Dome-Ain of Dreams: A spectacular 3D projection mapping experience curated by Knownsense Studios in collaboration with UID students, paying tribute to Ahmedabad’s design heritage.

Global Recognition: Ahmedabad Design Week 6.0 made history by hosting World Design Organisation (WDO) Board Members, reinforcing its global design influence.

Engaging Speaker Sessions & Workshops:

Uday & Rohini Dandavate explored dance, poetry, and video art.

Ajay Saran Sharma drew parallels between car design and mobile phone evolution.

Gajesh Mitkari emphasized perseverance and cultural sensitivity in design.

Kadambari Mishra discussed AI-driven storytelling and mythology.

Workshops by Nidhi Sah and Binoli Patel focused on publication and print design.

Studio Walks & Cultural Exhibits:

Hands-on experiences at IDO Design Studio, Clay Club Studio, and Studio Carbon.

“Jhankhi: Holy Glimpses” exhibition featured Nathdwara Pichwai paintings, curated by Priya Adhyaru Mehta.

Panel Discussion – “Design: Where is the Heart?”

Moderated by Niraj Shah, this discussion featured leading designers, photographers, and artists, reflecting on passion, research, and storytelling in design.

Ahmedabad Design Week 6.0 reaffirmed its commitment to interdisciplinary dialogue, cultural exchange, and innovation. The event proved that shared creativity transcends disciplines, borders, and generations, shaping a future where design unites and inspires.