Parivartan: A Youth Movement Against Drug Abuse Set to Inspire Ahmedabad

‘Parivartan’ – Mega Youth Festival for a Drug-Free Future to be held in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 15: In a significant step towards raising awareness against drug addiction, “Parivartan”, a mega youth festival, is set to take place on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, at Hare Krishna Mandir, Bhadaj, Ahmedabad.

With an expected participation of over 1,000 young individuals from across the state and beyond, the festival aims to inspire, engage, and empower the youth through cultural, educational, and social initiatives.

Recognizing the rising menace of drug abuse among the youth, Parivartan is a movement that seeks to foster innovation, creativity, and leadership while promoting Gujarat as a hub for cultural and social engagement. The event is envisioned as a milestone in the collective fight against drug addiction.

The festival will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, including a keynote speech, a panel discussion on youth and addiction, drama performances, and a high-energy music concert by Nandlal Chhanga & Group.

The event would be graced by presence of Shri Amitasana Dasa, GBC member of Hare Krishna Movement& President of Hare Krishna Movement, Jaipur & Mumbai, Ankit Baiyanpuria, Fitness Influencer, Col. Rajeev Bharwan, Veteran and Motivational Speaker, Dr. Sarthak Dave, Psychiatrist & Mental Health Advocate amongst others.

Event Schedule:

4:00 PM – Registration & Entry Opens

5:00 PM – Prayers and Invocation

5:20 PM – Keynote Speech

6:00 PM – Panel Discussion: Where Youth Is Going Wrong and Addictions

7:30 PM – Drama & Skit

8:15 PM – Promotional Activities

8:45 PM – Music Concert by Nandlal Chhanga & Group

With Parivartan, the organizers hope to ignite a wave of awareness and action against drug abuse, encouraging young minds to embrace a positive and purpose-driven lifestyle.

