Are mental health issues among men, boys overlooked?

New Delhi, Feb 17 : While the discourse around gender equality is gaining momentum, mental health crises among men and boys are being ignored, according to a UK-based psychology expert. In his latest book, Benjamin Hine, Professor of Applied Psychology at the University of West London (UWL), UK, argued that men struggle to negotiate harmful notions of masculinity and are not included in conversations around gender. Hine stated that body image, fatherhood, and sexual relationships are the key reasons stressing out men and boys.

He called for addressing their concerns without framing them as “the problem”. The book also explored a range of other issues like education, gaming addiction, and homelessness — most of these issues are often ignored because men are too readily seen as ‘the problem’ rather than ‘having problems’, Hine said. An urgent shift in thinking is needed to help men who struggle, said the professor while stressing the need to boost cultural and gender inclusivity, evidence-based approaches, and early intervention to improve gender equality. “In today’s rapidly shifting societal landscape, where the discourse around gender equality has gained significant momentum, the unique set of challenges faced by men and boys frequently goes unnoticed or is overshadowed,” Hine said. “Men, like all individuals, are complex human beings with their own unique struggles, vulnerabilities, and challenges.”

Crucially, inclusive, intersectional approaches for men and boys of all backgrounds, including across ethnic, religious, and gender/sexual identities, should be part of natural thinking for all organisations, including an immediate priority on men’s mental health and high suicide rate, said Hine. Hine noted that making young men feel ‘excluded or alienated’ from gender discussions, which often justifiably focus on critical issues facing ‘women and marginalised groups’, “can leave men feeling resentful and lead to them feeling lonely, alienated, depressed, and engaging with extreme views, especially when they seek solace in toxic online spaces”. Part of the problem, he argues, is that issues said to affect women and those that impact men have often been rigidly separated when they are in fact closely linked, the Professor said. The book urges the public, policymakers, practitioners, and other key stakeholders to explore and support policies and practices that promote male wellbeing.