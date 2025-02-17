Arvind SmartSpaces unveils ₹600 Cr project in Sanand, Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 17: Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL), one of India’s leading real estate development company, today announced that it has signed a new residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad, with a total estimated area of ~150 acre and a top-line potential of ~Rs. 600 crore. This project is located in Sanand-Nalsarovar road, Ahmedabad. The project is acquired on an outright basis.

The project is strategically located approximately 15 km from Sanand and 30 km from Nalsarovar Lake. Known for its proximity to the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary and its natural charm, the region is set for transformative growth, balancing ecological preservation with modern infrastructure. The corridor benefits from enhanced connectivity and is close to major industrial hubs created a structural demand for horizontal real estate.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind Smartspaces commented, “We are happy to announce the acquisition of this residential plotted development project in the high-potential Sanand-Nalsarovar market of Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad region continues to offer compelling growth opportunities for horizontal real estate, driven by strong infrastructure development and a thriving industrial ecosystem. With this acquisition, our year-to-date (YTD) project addition value now stands at Rs. 4,450 crore, making it our biggest ever business development year.”