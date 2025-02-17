Sun Pharma Amongst Top 5% Of Global Pharmaceutical Companies In S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 17: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited today announced that it has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Sun Pharma has qualified in the Top 5% of pharmaceutical companies assessed by S&P globally for this Yearbook.

Within respective industries, this Yearbook aims to distinguish those companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. This recognition attests to Sun Pharma’s commitment to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through focused initiatives across its businesses.

Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company said, “We continue to focus on delivering sustainable outcomes for all our stakeholders. Sustainability is an integral part of our way of doing business and we remain steadfast in our commitment to align our strategy with universal ESG principles and to undertake the requisite steps for further advancing societal goals.”

Based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024, over 7,690 companies globally were assessed for The Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Out of these, 780 companies have qualified for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2025 globally.