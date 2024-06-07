Waaree Energies Recognized as Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL’s 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, June 7: Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), has been recognized as one of the top performers in Kiwa PVEL’s tenth annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard 2024. This is the third consecutive year that Waaree Energies has received this recognition. This accolade highlights Waaree’s commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation in the solar industry.

PVEL’s Product Qualification Program (PQP) and annual reliability scorecard is expected to equip buyers with essential information by determining module quality, performance, and reliability through their tests. The scorecard identifies top performers based on performance in six PQP test categories, including power degradation, wet leakage, visual inspection, diode failure, and energy yield simulations. PVEL’s benchmarking is expected to provide developers, financiers, and asset owners with data for informed solar procurement and investments.

Amit Paithankar, Chief Executive Officer, Waaree Energies Limited, expressed his delight in this achievement, stating, “At Waaree Energies, we strive to achieve quality in our operations and we are honoured to be bestowed with this recognition. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to delivering products compliant with industry standards. As India strives towards its net zero goals and energy transition, the quality of solar modules is expected to play a pivotal role. Moreover, indigenously manufactured modules of superior quality are expected to position our nation competitively in the global market, bolster self-sufficiency, drive exports, and economic growth. We are privileged to contribute to this transformative journey by delivering comprehensive solar solutions.”