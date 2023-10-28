34th Diwali Mela in Paldi, Ahmedabad has all that you want to buy!

Organised by Rakhi Shah, this Diwali Mela offers variety of attire, home-made eatables, cosmetics, decorates and much more on Nov 4-5

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 28: It is the festive season; Ahmedabad is already soaked in this fervour of festivities. However, for many who regularly and eagerly await Rakhi Shah organised ‘Diwali Mela’ to buy their choicest items.

The Diwali Mela’s success can be sensed with the fact that it is being regularly organised for last 34 years. This year, it will be on display on November 4 and 5 at Shrimali Brahmin Suvarna Jayanti Hall (AC) Beside Unnati School, Opposite Petrol Pump, Mahalakshmi Panch Rasta, Paldi, Ahmedabad-7.

Exhibitors & the Exhibits:

More than 50 stalls by Ahmedabad entrepreneurs are going to offer their products on display and sale, on a business-to-consumer (B2C) retail sale basis. While many are repeat exhibitors some new bizmen have also rope din for this exclusive meal.

Speaking at the occasion, Rakhi Shah, the founder of Samyak Women’s Club and organiser of ‘Diwali Mela’ said ‘’at Diwali Mela we have so much to offer to the visiting buyers. It includes varieties of sweets, shingpak, home-made chocolates & Cookies, Namkeen, Sherbat, Ragi Mamra, Jowar Mamra, Nutrition Foods, Mukhawas, Sweets, Dry Fruits, Super Healthy Snacks, Dress Materials, Long Gowns, Kaftans, Dupattas, Pants, Kurtis, Leggings, Western Out Fit, Crochet Sets, Short Kurti-Tops, Traditional Dresses, Traditional Clothes for Kids in All Sizes, Cotton and Silk Kurta Pajamas, Oriflame, Ektra Melamine products, Modicare products, perfume, incense sticks, candles, appliance items, bags, purses of crotia’’.

As always, the sweet toothed will have the option of buying delicious and beautiful, home-made chocolates, cookies and other items. Stalls of Bed Sheets, Dohar, Gold Plated and 92.5 Silver Jewellery, Imitation Jewellery have great variety on offer.

There is another attraction of Mehndi stall by a 30 year veteran Bollywood master. There will be a Bumper Lucky Draw 11.00 to 1.00. Special gift hampers for Diwali, resin arts items, various handicraft stalls are the popular items.

Stalls selling Home Decorations, Fancy Divas, Rangoli, Covers, Torans made by the special children of Darshi Care Public Charitable Trust, and Navjivan Trust are the value addition to the Mela. Come, appreciate and buy these products this festival season.

Reasonably priced, variety of the range at the Diwali Mela is the result of hard work of several men and women who themselves will be at the venue showcasing their creative and products of sale.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE one such fempreneur Chitra J Nayak said ‘’ I am participating in this Mela for the first time though but have admired it for long. I make 15 types of hair care and 20 types of skin care products under the name of All Beauty Care for the past 12 years. My products are totally herbal, with 100% accurate diagnosis results for every problem related to hair and skin. Hair problems like falling hair, dandruff, baldness are solved by our Ayurvedic products. In addition, all types of skin problems like skin glow, skin tightening, tanning remover, pigmentation, dark circles are solved by our Ayurvedic products. We have all herbal products like protein pack hair oil etc. to scrub face wash etc’’.

Among the sellers we found a family of four young entrepreneurs Nishit and Akshat Shah both brothers with their wives Megha and Khushali who are going to sell cloth material, kurtis, chania choli, saris etc under the banner ‘Aradhya Collection’ made of Gajji silk, Cotton and other material. They are basically whole salers who are going to sell the products at economical rate at the Diwali Mela on retail basis. There are many such small and medium businessmen and women who enthusiastically await your turn to purchase from them.