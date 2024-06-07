Air India to Launch Non-Stop Flights Between Bengaluru and London Gatwick Starting 18 August

BILKULONLINE

Air India has announced it will start non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW), starting 18 August 2024, making Bengaluru the fifth Indian city to be connected to the UK’s second-largest airport.

The service, which will further strengthen Air India’s presence in the UK, reinforces the strong economic and cultural links between India and the UK.

Air India will operate 5x weekly between Bengaluru and London Gatwick, thus taking the total count of its flights to and from London Gatwick to 17x weekly.

The airline will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the route, featuring 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 spacious seats in Economy.

“We are delighted to offer our guests convenient, non-stop flights between Bengaluru and London Gatwick. This new route caters to the growing demand for travel between these two important business and leisure destinations, and strengthens our commitment to expanding our global network,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN BENGULURU AND LONDON GATWICK

Effective 18 August 2024 Flight # Sector Departure Arrival Days of Operation AI177 Bengaluru-London Gatwick 1305 Hrs 1905 Hrs Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun AI178 London Gatwick-Bengaluru 2035 Hrs 1050 Hrs (+1) Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun

All times are local. (+1) denotes next day arrival.

Bookings for the flights progressively open today on all channels, including Air India’s official website, (www.airindia.com) mobile app, and authorised travel agents and partners.

Air India currently connects four other Indian cities to London Gatwick, namely Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi. The airline additionally operates 31x weekly to London Heathrow, and 6x weekly to and from Birmingham.