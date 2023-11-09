Vadalia Foods enters Ahmedabad with 150+ varieties of Namkeen, Farsan, Fries, Khakhra, Fryums and more

Our mission is to be benchmarked as the BEST BRAND amongst all available Food Brands in the Market: Meet Vadalia

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Nov 9: Vadalia Foods is a leading Indian Snacks Food Company. After launching its state of art plant and eight (8) outlets in Rajkot, it has spread its wings in Ahmedabad, the biggest happening city of Gujarat.

It offers multiple variants of products across categories of Potato Chips, Namkeen including Extruded Snacks, Pellets and Traditional Indian Namkeen.

“Flavour Forever” itself aims at not only capturing the market of the Food industries, but also a “Space in Mouth and Heart” of the Customers.

Vadalia Foods opened its 9th retail outlet in Ahmedabad today at Shaligram Prime, located in Marigold Circle, Bhopal area of Ahmedabad.

Meet Vadalia, Director, Vadalia Foods in a candid talk with BILKLONLINE said “the response we have received in Rajkot where we launched it was overwhelming. We are going to spread it across Gujarat, India and globally. We would go gradually without making any compromise on quality and taste. Our mission is to be benchmarked as the BEST BRAND amongst all available Food Brands in the Market. ‘Flavour Forever’ is what we want our proudcby our products aims at not only capturing the market of the Food industries, but also a ‘Space in Mouth and Heart’ of the Customers.

Vadalia Foods Range of Proudcts:

Wafers, Fryums, Farsan, Namkeen, Moon Chips Masala, Besan Sev, Pop Pop Chinese Chilly, Bhavnagari Gathiya, Sev Bundi, Sev Murmura, Namkeen Family Pack, Tikha Mitha Mixture (Chavanu) and many more items.

Vadalia Foods is a tech friendly food brand which has PLC Controlled Automatic Frying line which ensures fully controlled feeding, resulting in effective production control and complete alignment with new fssai act. Needless to say, the running of such a technically advanced plant would generate handsome employment opportunities in the region.

Our goal is not limited to just being the best producer of Foods but revolutionize the arena of quality in prices offered, services rendered, skilled manpower backed by efficient marketing. Vadalia Foods has set itself a target to be benchmarked as the BEST BRAND amongst all available Food Brands in the Market.

We focus on offering deep value to consumers through a variety of pack sizes at attractive price points. To ensure our consumers get nothing but the finest quality of products, we strategically choose our dealer network across India.

Ketan Tanna, Business Development Manager, Vadalia Foods says “People love our products since our promoters have funds and passion with all sincerity. They believe in the products for public which their own children can eat. Hence, many items of Vadalia Foods including Farali Chevado, Sweet Farali Chevado, Chips Wafer have become the first choice of our consumers. Besides, our other items like Khakhra, Baked Bhakri, Sev, Bhavnagari and PapdiNagatiya, Shakkarpara, Kachori, RatlamiSev are being liked by large number of people. Our USP is our masala which is our speiclaity. The crisp and tasty tangy and tasty snacks are slowly becoming the first choice of Gujarat’s people whose day doesn’t close without consuming snacks. We value it and therefore we are committed to be closer to them through our own stores and franchisees. We have also launched a Sandwich Outlet Corner at Sadhu Vaswani Road in Rajkot.”

Franchise Manager Deepak Garchar says “We have recently launched a new range of Wafer Biscuits. The way every area of Rajkot has developed we are reaching out to them with best quality Namkeen, Farsan, Wafers and Fries. Our company’s branded products are available here in packs of 250, 400 and 500 grams. Our Namkeen, Farsan, Masala Sandwich and Paneer Vegetable Mayo Sandwich will also be launched at the new outlet in Mavdi area.”

“In an introductory offer in Ahmedabad, Vadalia Foods is running a BOGO offer for four days (one free on one product). For more information about the franchise interested parties can get in touch at 9099000425” adds Tanna.

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)