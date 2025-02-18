PC Appoints Kirit Bhansali as Chairman, Shaunak Parikh as Vice Chairman, and New Committee

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 18: Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the country’s apex nodal trade body, announced the appointment of Kirit Bhansali as Chairman; Shaunak Parikh as Vice Chairman and announced the constitution of new Committee of Administration (COA) after the completion of the COA Election 2024.

Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Our vision is to drive transformative growth for India’s gem and jewellery industry through strategic initiatives, innovative projects, and collaborative efforts. From advancing flagship projects like the India Jewellery Park in Mumbai and the Gem Bourse in Jaipur to expanding our global footprint with initiatives like Saudijex in Saudi Arabia and IJEX Dubai, we aim to position India as a global leader in technology, design, and manufacturing. Together, we will strive to achieve the ambitious export target of USD 100 billion by 2047, aligning with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

Bhansali further added, “We aim to sustain India’s global leadership, capitalize on domestic market potential, and advocate for favorable policies while continuing to support our artisans. To boost exports from the sector and support India’s economic growth, GJEPC has identified 17 key clusters based on their size, potential, and strategic location. By nurturing these clusters, we aim to develop them into thriving export hubs.”

Shaunak Parikh, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, “I sincerely thank all the industry members for entrusting me with this responsibility and giving me the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of our remarkable gem and jewellery sector. This is a crucial time for the industry, and the challenges before us demand bold vision and decisive action. It is imperative to focus on category promotion across all verticals, infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and adopting global standards to ensure our industry remains competitive on the world stage. The Council will continue to collaborate closely with the government to shape policies that not only drive growth but also address the pressing concerns of our exporters in an ever-evolving global market.”