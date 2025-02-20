Ahmedabad Hospital Scam: Gujarat Medical Council Suspends Licenses of Two Doctors for Three Years

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 20: The Gujarat Medical Council (GMC) has suspended the medical licenses of two doctors involved in the Khyati Hospital scam for a period of three years. The decision was taken during a General Body meeting of the GMC, citing severe ethical violations and public health risks.

According to sources, the GMC has revoked the licenses of Dr. Sanjay Muljibhai Patoliya (M.B.B.S., M.S. Surgery) and Dr. Shaileshkumar Amrutlal Anand (M.B.B.S., D.C.M.) under Section 22(1)(b)(i) of the Gujarat Medical Council Act, 1967. Both doctors have been ordered to surrender their licenses immediately.

Uncovering the Khyati Hospital Scam

The scam came to light when Khyati Multispeciality Hospital organized a medical camp in Kadi under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). During the camp, angiographies were performed on 19 individuals who did not require them, and stents were implanted in their hearts unnecessarily.

The malpractice was exposed after the deaths of two patients—Nagarbhai Senma (59) and Mahesh Barot (45)—following unwarranted angioplasty procedures in November 2024. Further investigations revealed a total of nine deaths linked to the hospital’s fraudulent activities.

Authorities launched a crackdown, arresting several individuals, including the hospital’s CEO, Chirag Rajput, and Medical Director, Dr. Sanjay Patoliya. The prime accused, Hospital Director Kartik Patel, was caught at Ahmedabad airport after attempting to flee.

Fraudulent Medical Camps and Financial Exploitation

Khyati Hospital targeted rural areas, including Borisana village in Mehsana district, under the pretense of free health check-ups. Investigations revealed that hospital staff misdiagnosed healthy individuals with severe cardiac conditions, pressuring them into unnecessary angioplasty procedures. Shockingly, even young and asymptomatic individuals, including an 18-year-old, underwent these invasive treatments.

The hospital exploited PM-JAY, a government scheme offering health insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh per beneficiary. By conducting fraudulent procedures, Khyati Hospital illegally claimed approximately ₹11 crore over 18 months, with 70% of the revenue coming from PM-JAY funds.

Authorities have warned that further legal actions will follow as the investigation continues.