CC Sheth College of Commerce Celebrates International Mother Language Day with Vibrant Cultural Festivities

Ahmedabad, Feb 21: CC Sheth College of Commerce, a distinguished institution under the Navgujarat Group of Colleges, commemorated International Mother Language Day with an engaging celebration of linguistic and cultural diversity. The event served as a platform for students to express themselves in their native languages through a series of thought-provoking and interactive activities.

The festivities commenced with a captivating poetry recitation and Ghazal Pathan session, where students and faculty showcased the beauty of diverse languages through soulful verses. The evocative Ghazal renditions left a lasting impression on the audience, highlighting the depth of linguistic expression.

Adding a unique touch to the celebrations, the Matru Bhasha Abhivyakti segment encouraged participants to introduce themselves in their mother tongues, including Avadhi, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Marwadi, among others.

An exclusive book exhibition paid homage to Gujarati literature, featuring an exquisite collection of works by renowned authors, timeless classics, and contemporary writings. This initiative aimed to strengthen students’ connection with their linguistic heritage. Complementing the literary tribute, a dynamic word game engaged participants in word puzzles, vocabulary-building exercises, and language-based riddles, making learning both fun and interactive.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr. D.S. Mistry underscored the importance of linguistic diversity, stating that the event provided a meaningful opportunity for students from varied cultural backgrounds to come together, celebrate their heritage, and embrace the richness of their mother tongues.