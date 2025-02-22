Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ bags three nominations at the Indie Film Festival Awards

Mumbai, Feb 22 : Kartik Aaryan delivered a blockbuster hit in the form of “Chandu Champion”. Adding another feather to their cap, the film got not one, not two, but three nominations for the first edition of the Indie Film Festival Awards in New York.

“Chandu Champion” was nominated for ‘Best Film’, along with Kabir Khan making it to the list for ‘Best Director’, and Kartik Aaryan for ‘Best Actor’. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, “Chandu Champion” narrates the extraordinary tale of Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never-give-up attitude led to India’s first individual gold medal in the Olympics.

Talking about the technical crew, the camera work of the drama has been performed by Sudeep Chatterjee with editing by Nitin Baid. Pritam provided the songs for the film, whereas Julius Packiam has scored the background sound. “Chandu Champion” was released in the cinema halls on June 14, 2024, and performed well at the box office. The Hindi films nomination list for the first edition of the Indie Film Festival Awards also includes Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies”, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Made under the direction of Kiran Rao, the laughter ride explores the themes of identity, empowerment, and the complexities of modern relationships. The much-acclaimed drama follows the journey of two women who embark on an unexpected adventure, leading to moments of self-discovery and humor. It must be noted here that “Laapataa Ladies”is also India’s official entry for the Oscars. “Chandu Champion” and “Laapataa Ladies” will be competing in the ‘Best Film’ category with “Article 370”, “Binny and Family”, and “Stree 2”. As for the ‘Best Director’, Kabir Khan has been nominated alongside Aditya Suhas Jambhale for “Article 370”, Amar Kaushik for “Stree 2”, and Siddharth Anand for “Fighter”.