Prez Droupadi Murmu to Grace NID’s 44th Convocation, 430 Students to Receive Degrees

Ahmedabad, Feb 26:

The National Institute of Design (NID) is set to host its 44th annual convocation on February 27, with President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest. This marks the first time a sitting President will attend the convocation since NID was granted autonomous status.

NID Director, Ashok Mondal, announced that a total of 430 students will be conferred degrees this year. Among them, five students will be awarded PhDs, while 323 students will receive master’s degrees, and 102 students will graduate with bachelor’s degrees.

Director Mondal while interacting with BILKULONLINE explained that “adding a new milestone, the Institute has introduced the ‘Pride of NID’ awards, recognizing distinguished alumni for their contributions to design and innovation. The convocation will align with the theme inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision—‘Design in India, Design for the World’”.

Dr Tridha Gajjar, Activity Chairperson, R & D, NID added that “A Graduate and Discipline Display showcasing students’ projects will be open to the public from February 28 to March 4, 2025, allowing visitors to explore groundbreaking work in Industrial, Communication, Textile, and IT Integrated (Experiential) Design”.

Vijai Singh Katiyar, Activity Chairperson, Education, NID was also present at the occasion.

NID internationally renowned for its excellence in design education and research, operates under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Recognized as an Institution of National Importance by the National Institute of Design Act, 2014, it also holds accreditation as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India.

With a legacy of fostering creativity and innovation, the upcoming convocation marks yet another significant chapter in NID’s illustrious journey.

