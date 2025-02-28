From FTA to defence, India-EU create a bold roadmap for period beyond 2025

New Delhi, Feb 28 : From the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to creating a trusted and secure value chain across industries, India and the European Union (EU) have decided to create a bold and ambitious roadmap for their partnership for the period beyond 2025 that will be launched during the next Summit, it was announced here on Friday.

In a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Layen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two-decade-long strategic partnership between India and the EU is natural and organic. “Its core is built on trust, a shared belief in democratic values, and a mutual commitment to prosperity and shared progress. In this spirit, we have held almost 20 ministerial-level meetings of different sectors between yesterday and today,” PM Modi said. Terming the ongoing visit of the European Commission President and the College of Commissioners to India as “unprecedented”, PM Modi said: “We have prepared a blueprint for collaboration in the areas of trade, technology, investment, innovation, green growth, security, skilling, and mobility.” “We have directed our teams to conclude a mutually beneficial Bilateral Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year.

To strengthen the investment framework, there has also been talk of moving forward on Investment Protection and GI Agreement,” the Prime Minister added. The two leaders also agreed on increasing cooperation in semiconductors, AI, high-performance computing and 6G, along with initiating a Space Dialogue. “We have decided to conduct a Green Hydrogen Forum and Offshore Wind Energy Business Summit. Joint research shall be undertaken on EV batteries, marine plastics and green hydrogen. We shall also take forward our Joint Plan on Sustainable Urban Development,” according to the joint statement. In the field of connectivity, concrete steps will be taken, to take forward the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). “Our growing cooperation on issues related to defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust.

We will take forward our cooperation on cyber security, maritime security and counter-terrorism,” said the two leaders. Both sides agreed on the importance of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi welcomed the decision of the EU to join the “Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative”. “We will work together on Triangular Development projects for sustainable and inclusive development in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa,” he added. India and the EU reached a new agreement to increase academia, research and industry partnerships between them. “I believe that India’s young talent and Europe’s innovation can together create limitless possibilities. We welcome the new visa cascade regime of the EU. This will provide better mobility to the abilities of India’s talented youth,” said PM Modi, adding that he looks forward to the next India-EU Summit.

The President of the European Commission, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon on a two-day India visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This is the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and the first visit outside of Europe by the new College of Commissioners that took office in December 2024, marking a new phase in bilateral relations as the two sides enter the third decade of their strategic partnership. Thanking PM Modi for hosting the European Union College of Commissioners, Ursula von der Leyen said the delegation’s visit symbolises how much the EU values its partnership with India.