Makers of India’s first sea horror adventure film Kingston announce poster contest

Chennai, Mar 1: The makers of India’s first sea horror adventure film ‘Kingston’ have now announced a poster contest for the audiences and fans. Actor G V Prakash Kumar, who plays the lead and is also one of the producers of the sea horror film, took to his X timeline to announce the contest.

He wrote, “#KingstonPosterContest – tag your talented designer friends” and put out a poster that read, ‘Poster design contest’. The poster put out by G V Prakash urged those interested in designing to create a poster for the movie ‘Kingston’ using screenshots from the teaser and trailer of the film. It asked the participants to use the logos provided in a We Transfer link and then share their posters on X and Insta, tagging G V Prakash, and the production houses Parallel Universe and Zee Studios South. The actor said the designers of the best poster would win a chance to meet the team of Kingston, get their poster printed as a paper advertisement and also get a set of goodies.

The team also announced March 5 as the last date for receipt of entries. Kingston is special to G V Prakash as this is his 25th film. “We have spent four times the amount that we would normally spend on a film,” the actor had told IANS in a previous interview. The trailer of the film, which was released on Thursday, has further heightened expectations from the film, which is scheduled for a release on March 7 this year. Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Gokul Benoy, while the dialogues have been penned by Dhivek. Editing is being done by San Lokesh. Key technical contributors include S.S. Moorthy in the art department and Dhilip Subbarayan in the stunts department. The sea fantasy adventure film, set against a coastal landscape, is produced on a big budget by Zee Studios in association with Parallel Universe Pictures, which happens to be G V Prakash’s own production house.