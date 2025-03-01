Shree B G Patel College Hosts Symposium on Advancing Knee Osteoarthritis Care

BILKULONLINE

Anand, March 01: In a significant step towards advancing knowledge in the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (OA), Shree B G Patel College of Physiotherapy (SBGPCOPA) organized a symposium on Thursday. The event, hosted by the Department of Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, aimed to impart the latest advancements in managing OA and equip students with modern treatment methodologies.

The symposium was presided over by college Chairman Dr. G.G. Patel, who lauded Principal Dr. Manojkumar for his visionary approach in ensuring continuous knowledge enhancement through such educational initiatives. He emphasized that the symposium would not only help students grasp recent developments in OA treatment but also prepare them to be competent healthcare professionals.

Chief guest, renowned Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgeon Dr. Ashish Brahmbhatt, applauded the college’s efforts in organizing the event. In his address, he underscored the importance of lifelong learning, urging students to learn, relearn, and upskill to stay ahead in their profession.

Principal Dr. Manojkumar highlighted the significance of adopting a holistic approach in osteoarthritis management. “This symposium will enhance the understanding of osteoarthritis, benefiting both physiotherapy students and patients alike,” he stated.

The expert panel of speakers included Dr. Sneha Bhatia, Dr. Ashish Brahmbhatt, Dr. Manojkumar, Dr. Dipti Padole, Dr. Mayur Chudasma, Dr. M Balaganpathy, and Dr. Hanzala Sheikh, each delivering insightful sessions on various aspects of OA knee management:

Dr. Sneha Bhatia elaborated on the pathophysiology of the knee joint.

Dr. Ashish Brahmbhatt discussed medical and surgical interventions, including total knee replacement.

Dr. Manojkumar spoke on pain management techniques for OA knee.

Dr. Dipti Padole covered OA knee joint assessment.

Dr. M Balaganpathy presented recent evidence and physiotherapy management of total knee replacement.

Dr. Hanzala Sheikh highlighted the role of diet in OA knee management.

Dr. Mayur Chudasma explained the significance of orthosis in OA knee care.

Additionally, MPT students Dr. Shreyas Shetty and Dr. Harsh Rathod demonstrated exercises designed to alleviate OA knee pain, providing practical insights for the attendees.

The symposium witnessed the participation of approximately 150 students and professionals, who gained valuable knowledge and enjoyed a comprehensive learning experience. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Dr. M Balaganpathy, followed by the national anthem.