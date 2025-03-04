Axis Bank Signs MoU with Gujarat Police to Offer Comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 04: Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Police to offer Health Insurance Coverage through its Gujarat Police Personnel Salary Accounts.

The MoU was signed by Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS and Inspector General of Police (Administration) in Gandhinagar, and Rakesh Bhojnagarwala, Regional Branch Banking Head – West II, Axis Bank, in the presence of senior bank officials including, Mili Singhal, Regional Head Salary and Mr. Rajesh Mehta, Circle Head Gujarat North & Central.

Under this MoU, the Bank will provide comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage package to over 65,000 dedicated personnel of Gujarat Police. The package is specifically curated to offer an array of benefits, such as cashless hospitalization, coverage for pre – and post -hospitalization expenses, specialized day-care procedures, and advanced medical treatments. Additionally, it extends coverage for maternity, domiciliary hospitalization, air ambulance services, and organ donor expenses, ensuring holistic healthcare support. With Axis Bank’s strong focus on digital accessibility, police personnel can conveniently manage their policies, access teleconsultations, and avail preventive health check-ups, ensuring seamless healthcare support when needed.

Signing the MOU, Rakesh Bhojnagarwala, Regional Branch Banking Head – West II, Axis Bank said, ”Axis Bank has always been committed to serving the law enforcement officials of our nation. This initiative is a testament to our dedication in providing comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions to those who serve and protect us. Our efforts to serve the law enforcement officials goes beyond Gujarat, as we continue to offer tailored financial products and services to meet the unique needs of defence personnel across India. By providing specialized salary accounts, and insurance packages, Axis Bank will continue to honour and support the Police Forces who are safeguarding us all the time.’’

Key Highlights of the Health Insurance Plan:

Flexible Coverage Options: Sum insured starting from Rs. 3 lakhs to Rs. 1 crore.

Family Coverage: Multiple floater plans including self, spouse, and children.

Cashless Treatment: Access to an extensive network of hospitals across India.

Optional Wellness Coverages on Additional Premium:

Teleconsultation: Unlimited access to specialist doctors.

Doctor Consultation Cover: Up to Rs. 1,000 per visit.

Diagnostic Test Cover: Pathology & radiology expenses up to Rs. 3,000.

Annual Preventive Health Check-ups: Free vouchers for routine medical examinations.

This partnership reaffirms Axis Bank’s dedication to empowering frontline workers with innovative financial and wellness solutions. The MoU will enable Gujarat Police personnel to access quality healthcare, ensuring their health and well-being remain a priority.