Babil Khan to be a part of an Indo-American film ‘Yakshi’ with Anna Ben

Mumbai, March 4: After making quite a splash with his eclectic choice of roles, Babil Khan will next be a part of the Indian-American film “Yakshi”. The short film features Babil Khan alongside acclaimed Malayalam actress Anna Ben, recognized for her performances in “Kumbalangi Nights” and “Helen”. Written and directed by Karan Sunil, “Yakshi” is expected to offer a unique blend of Indian folklore and contemporary storytelling, making it a promising addition to global cinema. Produced by Lambe Log Productions, the makers have kept the plot of the movie under wraps for now.

Anna Ben took to social media and dropped a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of “Yakshi”. Expressing her gratitude for the experience she penned a heartfelt note that read, “This was truly written in the stars. Had the most amazing time working with these wonderful human beings. @ksunzz @lambelogproductions, thank you for trusting me to be Maya. Thank you for letting me discover a whole new side as an artist. And most importantly, giving everyone a safe space to work and collaborate.” Praising co-star Babli Khan, she added, “@babil.i.k, you are an absolute darling! I hope we get to work together more and can’t wait to see you do all the wonderful things you are dreaming to do.”

In addition to this, Babil Khan is also set to star in an upcoming love story directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The highly-anticipated flick will also mark the Bollywood debut of Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Backed by Madhu Mantena in association with Allu Aravind and SKN Films, this yet-to-be-titled drama will be helmed by Sai Rajesh, known for his blockbuster Tamil dramas such as “Colour Photo”, “Hrudaya Kaleyam” and “Baby”. The makers have still not locked in any female lead for the movie.