Indradhanush 2025: Honoring Women’s Brilliance with the Colors of Change

PRCI Ahmedabad, YCC, and PNB Unite to Celebrate Women Achievers on International Women’s Day

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 04: The Ahmedabad Chapter of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has announced the celebration of International Women’s Day with the Indradhanush 2025 Awards on March 6, 2025, at Ahmedabad Management Association. The event will recognize and honor exceptional women who have made a significant impact on society through their contributions and initiatives.

The awards take inspiration from the seven vibrant colors of the rainbow (VIBGYOR), symbolizing hope, promise, and cultural significance. Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s first Swadeshi bank established in 1895, is the lead sponsor for this initiative.

Speaking about PNB’s commitment to empowering women, Abhilasha Bolia, Circle Head, Ahmedabad Circle, stated that PNB takes immense pride in supporting and celebrating the outstanding achievements showcased through Indradhanush 2025. She reaffirmed PNB’s dedication to fostering financial growth and creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to leveraging technology for economic progress.

At a media briefing, representatives from sponsoring organizations outlined the categories of the awards and the distinguished presenters:

Vibrant Violets – Presented by Urvashi Doshi (NextNex)

Ignited Indigos – Presented by Babita Khandelwal (Syamantaka Jewels)

Beautiful Blues – Presented by Deepa Ravindrakumar (Meri Apni Duniya)

Gorgeous Greens – Presented by Abhilasha Bolia (PNB)

Youthful Yellows – Presented by Avani Trivedi (Rich Trader)

Optimistic Oranges – Presented by Arpita Joshi (Focal Point)

Ravishing Reds – Presented by Sweni Shah (Future Gate HR Solutions)

The 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action”, aims to bring happiness, hope, and energy to communities. PRCI Ahmedabad Chapter, under the guidance of Mentor Subhojit Sen, Zonal Head West Zone Dr. Ananya Mehta, Chapter Chairman Dr. Shashikant Bhagat, Secretary Bhargav Thakkar, and core members Jayant Arrawatia, Nirav Purohit, Nethal Joshi, Ankit Joshipura, Deepak Makwana, and Mithilesh Chudgar, has curated this initiative to honor the inspirational success stories of seven grassroots achievers in the presence of seven distinguished women from the community.

Indradhanush 2025 promises to be a platform of recognition, empowerment, and celebration, shining a spotlight on the strength and perseverance of remarkable women who are driving change in society.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

Kindly LIKE the links shared below and SUBSCRIBE BILKULONLINE channel. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/ssUoPwIJYZk

https://youtube.com/shorts/quDuG5uonG0?feature=share