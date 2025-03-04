Suzlon Expands its Largest C&I Order with Jindal Renewables by 204.75 MW

BILKULONLINE

Pune,Ahmedabad, March 04: Suzlon has secured a third order of 204.75 MW from Jindal Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, further accelerating the Low CO₂ Steel revolution in India.

This partnership is also now Suzlon’s largest Commercial & Industrial (C&I) order with a cumulative capacity of 907.20 MW. Earlier, Suzlon secured two orders to power Jindal Steel’s plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, adding 702.45 MW of wind energy. Currently, C&I customers account for 59% of Suzlon’s total order book, which has now reached a record 5.9 GW — the highest in the company’s history.

In this new order, Suzlon will supply 65 state-of-the-art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers (HLT), each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.

The energy generated will be utilized for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India’s green energy transition.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We’re proud to propel India’s steel decarbonization forward through our strengthened partnership with visionary organisations like Jindal Renewables. Building on our initial successes in Karnataka, we’re now expanding the Low CO₂ Steel movement to Tamil Nadu, a trailblazer in wind energy. Together, we’re redefining the future of sustainable industrial growth in India.”

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables, said, “At Jindal Renewables, we are committed to leading the decarbonisation movement in India’s steel industry. This third order with Suzlon is a clear demonstration of our commitment to sustainable practices and our vision to become the largest de-carbonisation solution provider.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “With decades of expertise in renewable energy, Suzlon is uniquely positioned to drive the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors like steel and heavy industries. As industrial growth accelerates, the need for sustainable energy solutions has never been greater. Suzlon is committed to delivering innovative wind energy solutions that help industries reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring long-term energy security.”