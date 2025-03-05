23rd Annual TTEC Wellness Walk 2025 to be Held on March 9

Ahmedabad’s Premier Charity Walk Returns to Support Three NGOsTTEC Wellness Walk Has Raised Over INR 11.37 Crores for 74 NGOs Through 22 Editions

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 5: One of Ahmedabad’s most anticipated philanthropic events, the 23rd Annual TTEC Wellness Walk – 2025, is set to take place on March 9 at L. D. College of Engineering. Upholding its twin missions of promoting health awareness and raising funds for social causes, the event continues to create a lasting impact on communities in need.

A Legacy of Giving: 22 Years of Impact

What began in 2003 as a simple fun walk has now evolved into a city-wide movement, attracting thousands of participants each year. Over the past 22 years, the event has witnessed an overwhelming response, with:✔ 100,674+ participants✔ 284 sponsors✔ INR 11.37 crores raised for 74 NGOs

Biju Pillai: When Ahmedabad Walks, India Changes

Biju Pillai, Vice President, Operations, India – TTEC, expressed pride in the initiative’s remarkable impact:

“This is not just another event—it is a testament to the power of community, the passion we bring to making a difference, and the values we uphold as an organization. Over the past 22 years, through unwavering support from our clients, sponsors, and community, we have raised over INR 11.37 crores for 74 NGOs and walked alongside more than 100,000 participants in this movement of change. This year, we are honored to partner with three exceptional NGOs that empower marginalized communities through HIV/AIDS support, dignified livelihoods for rag-picking women, and inclusive education for children. We always say, ‘When Ahmedabad Walks, India Changes,’ so I invite everyone to join us on March 9 at 7 AM and make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of deserving children, women, and youth.”

Kruti Patel: TTEC Supports NGOs Championing Women’s Welfare and Dignity

Kruti Patel, Director of Delivery & Services at TTEC, expressed immense joy as TTEC announced its selection of three NGOs as fund recipients this year. Each organization is dedicated to advancing humanity, championing women’s welfare, and upholding their dignity, making a meaningful impact on society.

Event Details: Walk, Run, and Make a Difference

The 23rd edition of the TTEC Wellness Walk offers two participation options:

4 KM Walk 7.5 KM Run Start Time: 7:00 AM, March 9, 2025 Venue: L. D. College of Engineering, Ahmedabad Registration Fee: INR 300 (TTEC matches INR 300 per participant) Registration: Available online via Townscript

Supporting Three Inspiring NGOs

This year’s funds will support three impactful NGOs, each striving to bring positive societal change:

Gujarat State Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (GSNP+) Since 2003 Areas Covered: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan Mission: Supporting individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS through advocacy, knowledge-sharing, and community-strengthening programs.

Paryavaran Mitra Since 2014 Mission: Empowering rag-picking women by ensuring fair wages, dignity, and recognition for their work in waste management. The initiative also provides healthcare, food security, and interest-free loans to improve their quality of life.

Samait Shala Since 2016 Mission: Creating inclusive learning environments in schools by bridging educational gaps and empowering students, teachers, and parents.

In an interactive session with the media, Vandana Agarwal and Punit Agarwal, Directors of Paryavaran Mitra, Rajesh Kalavadiya, Asha Patel from GSNP+, and Kushal Dattani, Co-founder of Samait Shala, spoke about their NGOs’ efforts in uplifting marginalized communities. They highlighted the significant impact of the TTEC Wellness Walk in furthering their initiatives, reinforcing how community participation helps drive meaningful change.

Join the Movement & Walk for a Cause

Yug Chavda, administrator of TTEC CSR team and others played important role in organising the event meticulously.

With thousands of participants expected, the TTEC Wellness Walk 2025 is a powerful way to contribute to society. Be part of the movement—walk, run, and make a difference!

For registrations and more details, visit Townscript today!

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

Kindly LIKE the links shared below and SUBSCRIBE BILKULONLINE channel. Thanks.

https://youtu.be/bFjGltrhkYY

https://youtube.com/shorts/WC4fPbSwpwc?feature=share