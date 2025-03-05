Digital Payment System at SVPI Airport to Enable Seamless Parking

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 05: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport has taken a significant step in enhancing passenger convenience by introducing a digital payment system for its parking services. This new initiative enables passengers to effortlessly pay parking charges through UPI, digital wallets, debit/credit cards, or FasTag-based automatic deductions, eliminating the need for cash transactions altogether.

The new digital payment system reflects SVPI Airport’s commitment to digital transformation and aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Digital India’ initiative. Passengers can now make payments through various digital platforms such as UPI, debit/credit cards, and mobile wallets. The airport has FasTag-enabled lanes, allowing for automatic deductions and a quicker entry and exit process, with no manual intervention.

With this move, SVPI Airport is not only modernising its parking services but also improving the overall passenger experience by enabling smooth traffic flow and reducing exit delays. The cashless system provides an efficient and convenient parking process, contributing to hassle-free payment for passengers and visitors, alike.

Currently, SVPI Airport is in the process of expanding the number of FasTag-enabled gates to create a digital gateway for all passengers, further enhancing the speed and convenience of the parking experience.

SVPI Airport remains dedicated to enhancing customer experience by embracing technological advancements and creating a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly airport environment.