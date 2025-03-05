OBPP Association, in Collaboration with SEBI, and other Market Stakeholders, Launches Bond Central

A Unified Platform to Enhance Transparency, Accessibility, and Efficiency in India’s Corporate Bond Market

Ahmedabad, March 05: The Online Bond Platform Providers Association of India, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), NSE, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, announced the launch of Bond Central a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming India’s corporate bond market by improving accessibility, transparency, and retail investor participation.

Since the launch of the OBPP platform, there has been a 327% growth in monthly transactions in Corporate Bonds and SDIs in the last 1 year.

Bond Central is designed to further bridge the information gap in the corporate bond market, empowering investors with discovery, and comprehensive educational resources. The initiative aligns with SEBI’s ongoing efforts to deepen India’s corporate bond markets and provide retail investors with stable investment options.

Bond Central offers several key features to enhance the corporate bond investment experience. It provides a comprehensive bond listing, offering a unified view of corporate bonds across exchanges and issuers, ensuring seamless discovery and comparison. Retail investors can compare corporate bond prices with Government Securities (G-Secs) and other fixed-income indices, enabling better decision-making.

The platform also prioritizes retail investor-centric information by granting access to detailed risk assessments, bond documents, and disclosures, helping investors evaluate opportunities effectively. Additionally, Bond Central enhances transparency by standardizing corporate bond-related data, reducing information asymmetry, and improving trust in the fixed-income market.

Industry Leaders Welcome Bond Central

Mrs Aditi Mittal, Chairperson OBPP Association and Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, stated, “For India’s corporate bond market to reach its full potential, investors need clarity, confidence, and accessibility—Bond Central delivers on all three fronts. By offering a consolidated platform with investor-friendly features, we are ensuring that Corporate Bonds and SDIs become as easy to invest in as any other asset class.”

Speaking on the launch, Mr Aashish Jindal, Director of OBPP and Co-founder of Grip Invest, mentioned:

“Bond Central is a transformative step in growing corporate bond investments in India. By leveraging technology to integrate data, price, comparisons, and risk insights, we are creating a data-driven, transparent ecosystem that empowers investors.”

Driving Growth & Market Participation

Bond Central is expected to enhance market infrastructure, increase retail participation in corporate bonds market, and promote a balanced investment ecosystem, supporting SEBI’s vision of Bonds for Viksit Bharat.