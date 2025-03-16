Cool down your week, Chill treat for you !
Here are two refreshing summer juices, perfect for breaking your Ramzan fast and rehydrating after a long day of fasting:
1. Watermelon Mint Cooler
A hydrating and refreshing juice perfect for hot summer days!
Ingredients:
3 cups watermelon (seedless, chopped)
8-10 fresh mint leaves
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp honey (optional)
Ice cubes (as needed)
Instructions:
Blend watermelon, mint leaves, and lemon juice until smooth.
Strain if needed and pour into a glass.
Add honey if you like it sweeter.
Serve chilled with ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.
2. Cucumber Lime Cooler
Ingredients:
1 medium cucumber (peeled and chopped)
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp honey or sugar (optional)
5-6 fresh mint leaves
1 cup chilled water
Ice cubes (as needed)
Instructions:
Blend cucumber, lemon juice, mint leaves, and honey with chilled water until smooth.
Strain if needed and pour into a glass.
Add ice cubes and garnish with a cucumber slice.
Serve immediately and enjoy!