Cool down your week, Chill treat for you !

Here are two refreshing summer juices, perfect for breaking your Ramzan fast and rehydrating after a long day of fasting:

1. Watermelon Mint Cooler

A hydrating and refreshing juice perfect for hot summer days!

Ingredients:

3 cups watermelon (seedless, chopped)

8-10 fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey (optional)

Ice cubes (as needed)

Instructions:

Blend watermelon, mint leaves, and lemon juice until smooth.

Strain if needed and pour into a glass.

Add honey if you like it sweeter.

Serve chilled with ice cubes and garnish with mint leaves.

2. Mango Lassi

A creamy and cooling Indian summer drink.

2. Cucumber Lime Cooler

Ingredients:

1 medium cucumber (peeled and chopped)

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey or sugar (optional)

5-6 fresh mint leaves

1 cup chilled water

Ice cubes (as needed)

Instructions:

Blend cucumber, lemon juice, mint leaves, and honey with chilled water until smooth.

Strain if needed and pour into a glass.

Add ice cubes and garnish with a cucumber slice.

Serve immediately and enjoy!