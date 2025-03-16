WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians players soak in the feeling of being champions for second time

Mumbai, March 16: This time last year, Mumbai Indians’ players were in tears after losing the Eliminator to eventual Wommen’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Delhi. But on Saturday night, the smiles were back on MI players’ faces as they beat Delhi Capitals by eight runs to win their second WPL title at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

MI’s win was set up by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who timed her shots and placed them exquisitely to top-score with 66 as the hosts posted 149/7 on a fresh pitch. In defence of 150, Nat Sciver-Brunt took 3-30, including taking out Marizanne Kapp, while Amelia Kerr picked 2-25 as MI restricted DC to 141/9 in their 20 overs to win WPL 2025. “Because we have won before, expectations can be a little more. But we have played big games before, so it did not feel like (a very different occasion). Our team meetings are simple. They had won before us, but today was a new day, a new match. We had good depth, and we would not leave this game for anyone (else to win),” added all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

“As soon as we reached that score, we knew we would win it. I had confidence in my team. I have been playing cricket for the past ten years, so it did not feel like my first time. I want to feel this (winning feeling) every time,” added all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta. Amelia, who won the T20 World Cup with New Zealand last year, was elated to win another WPL title with MI. “It has been a good year for me, pretty special. Stoked that I get to share the dressing room with some great people. When all is said and done, you are celebrating with great people.” “She (Kamalini) has been awesome. That is the beauty of this competition – you are going to see so many people come through and play on the big stage. Both very good players – world-class in what they do, so nice to contribute.” Kamalini, who won the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with India in February, was also delighted to win the WPL for the first time.

“Little nervous, but I enjoyed a lot of batting. My family would also have enjoyed it. It was my first six, so it was very exciting. All of them fielded like tigers in the field. (On her learnings) In the WPL, I learned a lot on the mental side.” Yastika Bhatia, the wicketkeeper-batter, said she was soaking in this incredible feeling of a WPL win in front of 14,700 home fans. “To do it in front of a home crowd, no better feeling. I enjoy keeping against all the greats of the game and lucky to have them in my team because I don’t have to face them.” Hard-hitting all-rounder Sajeevan Sajana said she dedicated the title win to the support staff led by head coach Charlotte Edwards. “Very proud and very happy to be a part of this family. They keep supporting, the backing of each other, the energy, on and off the field – it is amazing.” “We could not make it (last season), but this season, we planned well, so much hard work went in behind the scenes, so we have to give this trophy to all those who worked behind us. I am really proud of myself, but I just want to tell people who are looking up to me to be positive and never give up, even if people try to pull you down. Keep believing in yourself and keep working.” Jhulan Goswami, MI bowling coach, was proud of the performances put in by Shabnim and Nat, who ended WPL 2025 as the leading run-getter.

“What a brilliant performance. When the team needed it, to come and produce a performance like this. She (Shabnim) is a fighter, she wants to lead from the front. That is what we want as a group.” “When you are in the dugout, you cannot be calm, but you have to pretend to be calm. We needed wickets in the powerplay, and that was the clear message. When that happened, we felt we were in a position to control the game, and that made our dugout absolutely calm,” she said. “Nat’s commitment impressed me. We all know her partner (former England pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt) is expecting (a baby). To come here, take leadership, and dominate – it is not easy. And some youngsters who performed brilliantly for us.” Asked about her coaching partnership with Charlotte, Jhulan said, “It started after retirement, working with her. It was a great learning experience, and every moment, I learned new things. A very tactical person, and she always keeps me on her toes. When we used to play as opponents, we learned from her mentality and leadership, and here also, trying to do the same.”

“This team has plenty of potential. We have depth in the batting, a lot of international stars, lots of promising youngsters – it is a well-balanced team, and it is important to keep them in the right frame of mind and give them space to enjoy their game.” Nita Ambani, MI team owner, heaped rich praise on the side for winning the title yet again. “Sitting in the dugout, my heart was just beating…but I had full confidence in my girls. Unstoppable! They fought till the last ball. Nat has been outstanding all season, and those three wickets she took were fantastic.” “That batting by Harman, the captain, oh my god…If you see our dugout, there was never a quiet moment; they were clapping and cheering, and I think that kept them going. Two titles in three years.” “Why just my girls, you give any girl child support and empower them, look what they can achieve. I am the proud owner of the Mumbai Indians today. As a franchise, we are trying to empower little girls through sports. Both education and sport go hand in hand, and it is important parents allow the girls to play.”